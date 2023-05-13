Saturday, May 13

Today's Birthday: Make plans for lofty dreams this year. Win by faithfully collaborating with friends. Savor private reflection and productivity this spring. Adapt with your partner for summertime directions, motivating recharged autumn health and fitness. Reassess personal priorities and practices Next winter. Raise strong foundations for possibility.

Aries(March 21-April 19): You can get especially productive behind closed doors. Make plans and coordinate to realize an exciting possibility. Schedule carefully to implement your vision.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): What you need can be found. Collaborate with friends to get farther. Social connection reveals solutions. Share information, support and resources. Teamwork empowers.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Imagine exciting professional possibilities. Discuss the potential with trusted friends and allies. Resolve lingering doubts through research. Test ideas before launching.

Cancer(June 21-July 22): Dig into research and studies. Explore uncharted territory and make amazing discoveries. Organization and preparation allow you to travel light. Keep your tone respectful.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Discover a brilliant and unusual financial solution. Collaboration reveals beautiful connections and exciting potential. Prepare applications, documents or checks. Organization is key. Pull together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Collaboration flowers in interesting directions. Advance common commitments. You're a formidable team. Enthusiastic action can lead to romance. Build your shared dream together.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You're growing stronger. What you're learning energizes your work and health. Maintain healthy practices. Physical goals and dreams lie within reach. Stretch and move.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Manage domestic systems for comfort and functionality. Think outside the box for unusual solutions. Organize, clean and clear space for upcoming projects. Relax at home.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep lucrative gears in motion. Find a profitable market niche and fill it. Spend less than you bring in. Don't leave anyone behind.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You're gaining confidence. Nurture and care for yourself to grow. Dress for success. A personal dream reawakens. Take charge for the results you want.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.