Wednesday, Feb. 15

Today’s Birthday: Communication is your superpower this year. Pursue personal passions and purposes to grow. Finding winter solutions to a domestic challenge leads to buzzing springtime communications and artistic expression. Redirecting your career toward satisfaction this summer inspires autumn research and exploration. Make persuasive cases for love.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You’d like to spread your wings. Don’t rely on a fantasy. Strengthen structures. Prepare for long-distance connections. Discuss possibilities and make arrangements. Plan and build.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Prioritize financial practicalities. Keep contributing to the shared pot. Share the fruits of your labor. Save some for later. You’re building for the future.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Collaborative efforts could seem stalled. Clean any messes. Reinforce basic support structures. Do what you said. Don’t get pushy. Keep your part of the bargain.

Cancer ( June 21-July 22): Assess for solid footing. Haste causes accidents and waste. Take the time for precision. Avoid risk, especially where your work and health are concerned.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Manage practical matters of the heart. Ignore illusions or fantasies. Avoid romantic pitfalls. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Relax.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Family comes first. Make domestic repairs and clean messes. It’s not a good time to gamble. Strengthen foundational structures. Keep systems running smoothly.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): List your objectives and tackle them one by one. Ignore distractions, rumors, gossip or idle chatter. Schedule practical tasks. Make creative deadlines with singular focus.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Stick to steady, reliable income sources. Despite distractions, maintain momentum. Avoid risky business. Invest in the basics. Keep showing up. Produce valuable results.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Personal matters have your attention. Proceed with caution. Don’t try new ideas yet. Wait until you have the basics mastered. Take care of business.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Indulge in private contemplation. Process current events before responding. Things may not be as they seem. Don’t jump to conclusions. Sort fact from fiction.

Aquarius ( Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Listen and observe. You don’t have all of the story. Don’t take sides prematurely. Social drama could distract from team objectives. Provide diplomatic clarification.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Advance a professional project by strengthening foundational support structures. The fantasy version may be nothing like reality. Integrity provides workability. True your course.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.