Today's Birthday (07/26/23)— Professional prizes abound this year. Pennies saved in a steady trickle add up nicely over time. Make summer household changes for surging autumn creativity with professional rewards. Clarifying misunderstandings and disinformation next spring leads to research revealing treasure. Your work is gaining respect and attention.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is a 7 — Prioritize financial practicalities. Don't let what seems like a big problem take you off course. You're building for the future. Keep contributing to the shared pot.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is a 9 — Share support with your partner. Provide stability in a challenging moment. Stay flexible around barriers. Creativity and romance can spark after things quiet down.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is a 9 — Prioritize health, work and vitality. Despite challenges, you're growing stronger. Heed recommendations and warnings. Focus on what you know works. Maintain momentum for long-term gain.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is an 8 — Fun could get interrupted by unexpected changes and complications. Stay cool when tempers flare. Avoid trouble or unnecessary quarrels. Love wins in the end.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is a 7 — Savor simple pleasures at home. Avoid travel, traffic or roadblocks. Manage domestic responsibilities for ease and family support. Reduce clutter and chaos. Peaceful settings recharge.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is an 8 — Abandon preconceptions. Look to philosophers, musicians and poets for inspiration. Practice your creative skills. Write, edit and revise. Share beauty and passion.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is a 9 — Monitor accounts closely and monitor the gap between income and outflow. Stick to practical plans. New evidence threatens complacency. Build regular backups into your plans.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is a 9 — You're gaining influence, despite any self-doubt. Get outside your own monologue. Focus on personal priorities. You're making positive changes and learning valuable new tricks.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is a 6 — Unplug and recharge. Find a peaceful spot for private planning and organization. Look at things from a different angle. Meditate on what's ahead.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is an 8 — Ask your team for ideas around a breakdown or change. Others can see where you cannot. Start small and build from that. Friends offer support.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is a 7 — Forge ahead professionally. Strategize carefully. Build and grow from strong basic structures. Don't rely on unstable sources.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is an 8 — Explore to test a theory. Obstacles could cause delays. Assess the situation carefully before advancing. Investigations may not go as planned. Stick to stable footing.

