Today's Birthday (07/11/23)— With friends, you can win amazing results this year. Consistent research leads your exploration to a prize. Savor delicious autumn flavors with family, before winter social whirlwinds redirect your plans. Repair, improve and renew domestic spaces next spring, nurturing professional victories. Teamwork is your superpower.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is an 8 — The next three weeks, with Mercury in Leo, favor creativity, romance and fun. Express your heart. Discuss passions, hobbies and games with beloved people.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is an 8 — Strengthen communications at home. The next three weeks, with Mercury in Leo, are especially good for family meetings and discussions. Enjoy creative domestic projects.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is a 9 — For the next three weeks, with Mercury in Leo, it's easier to learn, express and get your message across.Communications channels are wide open.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is a 9 — Negotiations come naturally. Wheel and deal. Over three weeks, with Mercury in Leo, communications get profitable. Craft win-win scenarios. Buy, sell and trade.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is a 9 — You're especially clever and charming, with Mercury in your sign for three weeks. Articulate and develop creative personal projects. Whistle your own tune.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is a 7 — Clean messes.Complete or abandon old projects over three weeks, with Mercury in Leo. Write down dreams and ideas. Envision, organize and articulate plans.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is an 8 — Communication facilitates teamwork, with Mercury in Leo. Social participation opens new possibilities. Have fun with friends and allies. Connect and collaborate for common gain.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is a 9 — Brainstorm lucrative projects and ventures with professional mentors and partners. Rising status develops through communication over three weeks, with Mercury in Leo. Discuss possibilities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is an 8 — Expand an investigation. Educational opportunities arise, with Mercury in Leo. Travel beckons, but plan carefully. Long-distance communication opens doors to a new world.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is an 8 — Tally shared resources. Profitable collaborations spark in conversation over three weeks, with Mercury in Leo. Join forces for a common venture and shared profits.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is a 7 — Partnership is key. It's easier to communicate and delegate with Mercury in Leo for three weeks. Learn from experts.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is a 9 — Research and learn new tricks. With Mercury in Leo, you're especially clever and creative with your work, health and fitness. Genius sparks in conversation.

