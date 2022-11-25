Your Daily Astrology /

Friday, Nov. 25

Today's Birthday: Rediscover passion, romance and fun this year. Get your message out with consistent communication. Autumn reflections inspire valuable insights, before resolving winter work and health changes. Love is in the air next spring, before peaceful summer introspection shifts your purpose. Love is the answer.

Aries(March21-April19): Keep learning new professional tricks. Find unexplored facets of your work. Tackle an interesting challenge and apply what you're learning. Stay practical. Discover elegant simplicity.

Taurus (April20-May 20): Lucrative opportunities abound. Collaborate to develop them into positive cash flow. Explore possibilities together. What do you want to learn? Harvest what you sow.

Gemini (May21-June20): Opposites attract. Contribute your talents and time to grow shared ventures. Partnership deepens with each kept promise. Stick to practical objectives. Make someone proud.

Cancer (June21-July22): Nurture your health and wellness. Busy physical activities can burn you out. Rely on a partner for shared support. Relax and recharge together.

Leo (July23-Aug.22):You may be recovering from too much fun. Prioritize health and physical energy. Take a walk somewhere beautiful or interesting. Nature feeds your spirit.

Virgo (Aug.23-Sept.22): Home and family warm you. Share something delicious. Fun and romance percolate naturally. Baking or culinary projects delight. Nurture each other with love.

Libra (Sept.23-Oct.22): You don't need to discuss everything. Enjoy your favorite family traditions and flavors. Share something delicious. Domestic arts provide comfort, beauty and love.

Scorpio (Oct.23-Nov.21): You're especially brilliant. Capture your ideas into documents, files or images. Creative expression flowers in unexpected directions. Share and profit from your insights and discoveries.

Sagittarius (Nov.22-Dec. 21):Dress for success. Develop lucrative opportunities into positive cash flow. Use your confidence and charm. Your work is in demand. What you're doing is working.

Capricorn (Dec.22-Jan. 19): Private insights feed your spirit. Your confidence is on the rise. Talk about what you love. Share personal dreams with potential partners and supporters.

Aquarius (Jan.20-Feb.18): Social connections warm your heart. Afterwards, private tranquility entices. Indulge in nostalgia and reflection. Consider where you've been, and what's ahead. Make plans.

Pisces (Feb.19-March20): Manage a professional challenge with help from friends. Your team provides essential support. Let others knowhow much they mean to you. Share appreciation. Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.