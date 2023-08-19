Today's Birthday (08/19/23) — Ride a rising professional wave this year. Reap the fruits of your steady collaboration. Autumn creative communications spark a triumph, motivating a professional alteration this winter. Solve a springtime creative puzzle before an exciting summer investigation takes flight. Develop lucrative and satisfying projects with heart.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaborative efforts power ahead. Coordinate tasks and responsibilities for greater efficiency. Align words and actions with your partner for common gain. Leap forward together.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Maintain healthy routines. Set goals to raise the level of your game. Get your heart pumping. Collaborate for greater gain. Physical action wins rewards.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Creativity blossoms. Abandon preconceptions. Express your passion in words and images. Share your appreciation, gratitude and admiration for someone sweet. Savor a dreamy romance.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Get creative with domestic arts and crafts. Removing clutter clears your mind and your space. Give away what you don't need. Support family harmony.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Apply talents and charms for a stirring cause. You're especially persuasive. Develop a creative idea to the next level. Edit and refine for elegance.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — A lucrative opportunity knocks. Negotiate and deal. Have faith in your own capabilities. Align words and action for extra profits. Reap a bountiful harvest.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Grow and develop personal projects. Follow a passion for fun, growth and discovery. Set goals high. Keep objectives in mind. Your status is rising.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Nature and peaceful settings inspire productivity and imagination.Complete old projects. Prepare for the next phase. Imagine how you'd like things to go.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Teamwork produces extra results with greater ease. Share information, support and resources. Deepen friendships by collaborating for a common goal. Weave your efforts together.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Imagine exciting career possibilities. Develop interesting projects. Your status and influence are steadily growing. Update your bios, pages and profiles. Ride a rising tide.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Explore new cultures, flavors and philosophies. Do the homework to make a strong case. An educational exploration reveals hidden treasure.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for common gain. Contribute to the shared pot. Discuss shared goals, dreams and visions. Fortune follows your own initiative.

