Your Daily Astrology

Tuesday,Jan.10 Today's Birthday: Domestic passion and creativity flourish this year. Lucrative opportunities bear fruit with steady attention. Winter barriers redirect your heart in new directions, inspiring beautiful spring time home additions. Friends come and go this summer, before your career launches to new autumn heights. Home renovations are satisfying.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Physical efforts get results. Slow for tricky sections. If something is stuck, don't try to force it. Finesse works better. Listen to intuition.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Keep an open mind and heart. Romantic or creative inspiration could see blocked. Relax and look for beauty. Find fun in unexpected places.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Domestic matters have your attention. Get into a homebody phase. Make repairs and upgrades. Find an incredible bargain. Cook up something delicious to share.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Listen and learn. Dig into a juicy story. Follow fascinating threads and news. Develop a brilliant idea. Put clues together. Discover enticing potential.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Financial obstacles could interrupt plans. Monitor conditions carefully. Watch for a lucky opportunity. Take advantage of lucrative potential hiding in plain sight. Discover solutions.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You're getting stronger, despite personal challenges. Avoid distractions. Look before leaping. The potential for breakdown is high. Consider, discuss and plot.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct.22): Look to the past for inspiration with current circumstances. Allow time for nostalgic reflection. Savor private rituals and contemplation. Rest, revise plans and recharge.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Enjoy relaxing connections with friends. Take a spontaneous fun break. Don't push an agenda. Let things develop. Serendipity can spark. Share common interests.

Sagittarius(Nov.22-Dec. 21):Delays or breakdowns could affect professional projects. Patiently find work arounds. Stay cool despite temporary confusion. Get support from talented friends and colleagues. Reinforce the basics.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A barrier blocks your investigation. Traffic roils transportation and communication channels. Try unusual options and ideas. Learn useful new tricks. Discover a different direction.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Build and maintain momentum for positive cash flow. Collaborate to pay for unexpected family expenses. Discover extra benefits from unusual sources. Share thanks.

Pisces (Feb.19-March 20): Patience and a sense of humor are worth gold with your partner. Don't push. Provide soothing cool stability despite obstacles. Both of you benefit. Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.