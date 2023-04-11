Tuesday,April11

Today's Birthday: Accomplish personal dreams this year. Faithful routines can realize your vision. Win what you go for this spring. Collaborating to navigate a summertime financial challenge inspires autumn partnership and romance. Discover alternative income sources for winter growth. Savor the fruits that you grow yourself.

Aries (March21-April19): You're especially brilliant. Creativity abounds over the next month,with Venus in Gemini. Studies get extra fun. Plot and chart. Write your ideas.

Taurus (April20-May20): Collaborate. Gather resources over the next month,with Venus in Gemini. Take advantage of a lucrative phase. Save and invest for the future.

Gemini (May21-June20): You're irresistible this month, with Venus in your sign. You're attractive, attracted, and especially lucky with love and money. No need to swagger. Enjoy.

Cancer (June21-July22): Peaceful privacy encourages productivity, with Venus in Gemini. Assess projects. File old ones to create space for new. Envision beauty, love and goodness.

Leo (July23-Aug.22): Have fun with friends. Group activities flourish,with Venus in Gemini. You're especially popular. Social activities benefit your career. Enjoy meetings, gatherings and parties.

Virgo (Aug.23-Sept.22): Watch for opportunities to advance professionally toward personal passions. Lucrative work develops naturally, with Venus in Gemini. Follow your heart. Grow what you love.

Libra (Sept.23-Oct.22): Venus in Gemini favors cultural, intellectual and academic exploration. Educational investigations reveal hidden wonders. Dive into fascinating research for a month. Immerse yourself.

Scorpio (Oct.23-Nov.21) : Today is a 9 : Profits flow with greater ease for a month,with Venus in Gemini. Generate resources to nurture the ones you love. Collaboration gets especially lucrative.

Sagittarius (Nov.22-Dec. 21):You're especially attractive. Romance blossoms naturally for a month. Collaboration flowers, with Venus in Gemini. Share resources, efforts and benefits with your partner.

Capricorn (Dec.22-Jan.19): Get your heart pumping,with Venus in Gemini benefiting your health, fitness and work this month. You're growing stronger. Maintain momentum for blossoming vitality.

Aquarius (Jan.20-Feb.18): Your creative muses harmonize. You're especially lucky in love, with Venus in Gemini. Have fun with people you love. Practice your arts, passions and skills.

Pisces (Feb.19-March20): Beautify your home,with Venus in Gemini for a month. Enjoy domestic arts, flavors and crafts. A few coats of paint can transform a space.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter,@ LindaCBlack.