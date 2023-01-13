Your Daily Astrology

Friday, Jan. 13

Today's Birthday: Home is your castle this year. Harvest abundance with steady coordination and action. Your heart pulls in new directions this winter, before spring domestic upgrades sparkle. Help friends with summer transitions, before your work earns a professional prize next autumn. Tend your garden with love.

Aries (March21-April19): Don't rely on luck and good looks. Action is what your partner's counting on. Realize common dreams with communication, intention, coordination and work.

Taurus (April20-May20): Get up and go. The hardest part is getting out the door. Exercise energizes and recharges you. Maintain healthy practices for strength and endurance.

Gemini (May21-June20): Creating something beautiful may require making amess. Keep refining and shaping your idea. Generate dreamy results with disciplined action. Express your heart.

Cancer (June21-July22): Make household decisions. Check to make sure you have everything you need. Reorganize, rearrange and clean. Plan menus and assemble ingredients. Savor domestic arts.

Leo (July23-Aug.22): Diplomacy and thoughtfulness get you farther than luck. Use creative expression. Discuss dreams, passions and curiosities. Invite collaboration and participation. Motivate others into action.

Virgo (Aug.23-Sept.22): All your hard work is beginning to pay off. Keep strengthening foundational support structures. Build lucrative ventures on solid bones. Make a heart connection.

Libra (Sept.23-Oct.22): You're more confident; and less patient. Inspire, rather than demanding. Put in the preparation behind the scenes to ensure success. Encourage and empower others.

Scorpio (Oct.23-Nov. 21): Finish up what you've promised. Keep your end of a bargain. Complete old projects and clear space for new. Recharge with private rituals and relaxation.

Sagittarius (Nov.22-Dec. 21): Don't let a team challenge discourage you. Keep the faith. You may not knowhow, but where there's a will there's a way.

Capricorn (Dec.22-Jan.19): Focus on practical professional priorities. Build momentum with words and actions. Motivate, persuade and cajole others into pulling together. Coordination and preparation win.

Aquarius (Jan.20-Feb.18): When one door closes, find another. Exploration reveals a more complete picture of your subject. Study and develop a passion. Discover solutions and applications.

Pisces (Feb.19-March20): Reap the abundant harvest that you've earlier sown. Build upon previous efforts. Don't rely on luck. Put in the required efforts. Steady contributions add up. Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.