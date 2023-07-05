Today's Birthday (07/05/23)— Friends inspire friends this year. Expand explorations with steady, disciplined action. Fill your house with love, joy and family this autumn, before challenges redirect winter social plans. Springtime domestic changes set the stage for peak professional performance. Grow with help from your crew and community.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is a 6 — Patience comes in handy, especially on committees or group projects. Inspire and encourage others to succeed. It takes teamwork to navigate unexpected changes.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is a 6 — Focus on practical priorities around a professional challenge. Build and grow from strong basic structures. Listen to intuition. Stay flexible. Cut the noise for clarity.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is a 7 — Your investigation could take an unexpected twist. Wait for better conditions to launch. You can have what you're willing to work for.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is a 7 — You're building for the future yet a financial barrier blocks the path. Avoid arguments and save time, money and heartache. Discover a brilliant solution.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is an 8 — Coordinated collaboration generates satisfaction. Keep a sense of humor, especially with your partner. Adapt around unforeseen events. Align strategies and schedules. Share love and support.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is an 8 — Prioritize your work, health and energy despite unreliable conditions. You can see what's not working. Reduce risk. Keep your eye on the finish line, step after step.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is a 7 — Look for silver linings and hidden opportunities. Slow down. Have fun without taking expensive risks. Adapt around limitations or barriers. Relax with someone nice.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is an 8 — Prioritize home and family. A surprise requires adaptation. Fix something before it breaks. Clean messes and clear clutter for more breathing room. Savor simple pleasures.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is a 7 — Your creative juices are flowing. Polish a diamond in the rough. Work around changes. Reinforce basic structures. Avoid controversy or irritations. Put your headphones on.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is an 8 — Profitable work energizes you. Not everything goes as planned. Review the data. Pivot to adapt. Avoid spending on stuff you don't need. Patiently untangle.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is a 9 — Expand your personal growth and development. You're growing stronger, despite complications, surprises or misfortune. Relax. Nurture yourself with self care, nature and fun.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is a 6 — Process a transition. If you feel sensitive, lay low and hide in your sanctuary. Avoid risk, controversy or noise. Don't launch until you're ready.

— Tribune Content Agency