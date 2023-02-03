Friday, Feb. 3

Today’s Birthday: Communication builds success this year. Consistent disciplined steps realize your personal dreams. Adapt home and family for winter changes, before surging springtime creative productivity. Finding solutions around shifting markets with your work or industry this summer inspires fascinating autumn research. Build resilient networks to grow.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Household issues demand attention. Consider all possibilities. Clean and clear space. Postpone travel. Slow to avoid accidents. Enjoy domestic comforts.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Monitor the news. Don’t make wild promises. Consider consequences. Ignore gossip, rumors or teasing. Notice potential underlying motivation and context. Share what you’re learning.

Gemini (May21-June 20): Generate the income to meet financial priorities and deadlines. Friends encourage you to try alternatives you hadn’t previously considered. New possibilities stretch old boundaries.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You’re growing stronger. Keep objectives in mind. Distractions abound. Don’t take anything for granted. Listen to intuition. Learn new tricks. Prioritize a personal passion.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t overextend yourself. Avoid burnout, misunderstandings and outbursts. Rest, recharge and review plans. Reassess options and choose for ease and simplicity. Reconnect with nature.

Virgo(Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Redirect a team project around an obstacle. Pull together to handle immediate needs. Stick to tested routines. Don’t take things personally. Prioritize results.

Libra(Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A professional project seems stuck. Back to the drawing board. Imagine perfection. Can you use what you have? Rearrange things for a new perspective.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Complications could deviate your exploration. Delays or traffic would frustrate travels. Discover hidden beauty nearby. Quietly listen and observe. Put puzzle pieces together.

Sagittarius(Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take extra care with resources. Avoid waste. Mechanical or technical glitches could complicate shared finances. Patiently untangle any kinks. Monitor to maintain positive balances.

Capricorn(Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep a sense of humor, especially with your partner. Adapt around unforeseen events. Miscommunications abound; repeat and clarify. Turn a gaffe into a joke.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Slow and steady wins the race. Don’t chase an illusion. Keep your eye on the finish line, step after step. Sidestep pitfalls. Adapt with changes.

Pisces (Feb.19-March 20): Relax, recharge and take it easy. Avoid traffic, conflict and arguments. Enjoy activities you love with your inner circle. Keep a low profile.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.