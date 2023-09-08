Today's Birthday (09/08/23)— Learn and grow this year. Build partnership with care and dedication. Your income surges this autumn, influencing another direction in your winter research. Adapt your springtime finances around shortfalls or complications, before shared resources grow next summer. Take advantage of educational opportunities to explore.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is a 7 — Home improvement projects provide satisfying results. The possibilities beckon. Energize to fulfill your vision. With elbow grease and coordination, produce a useful upgrade.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is an 8 — Share the news. Express your message. Creative ideas surge.Communication channels flow with ease. Connect and exchange ideas, opportunities and resources. Keep your team informed.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is a 9 — Planning and disciplined action get especially lucrative. Buy, sell and market your wares. Send invoices and pay bills. Energize your rising cash flow.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is an 8 — Assertiveness works well now. Advance by following your plan. Envision perfection and then make it happen, step by step. Action translates into satisfied results.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is a 6 — Rest and recuperate. Review where you've been and plan for what's ahead. Contemplate potential outcomes and consider backups. Savor peaceful privacy, natural scenery and birdsong.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is a 6 — Collaborations are especially effective. Coordinate with your crew and perform your role to the best of your abilities. Disciplined teamwork can accomplish miracles.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is a 6 — Power into your work and reap rewarding results. Disciplined action wins extra prizes today. Find new efficiencies. Energize your own productivity for unexpected benefits.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is a 7 — You can get where you want to go with disciplined planning and action. Investigate a fascinating subject. Follow intriguing clues. Discover unexpected wonders.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is an 8 — Clarify and verify the data. Handle financial matters with your partner. Coordinate to keep budgets and plans. Discover mistakes before they get expensive.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is a 7 — Coordinate and synchronize with your partner. Work together like a well-oiled machine. Follow practiced routines. Support each other and then celebrate shared results.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is an 8 — Focus on work. Make calculated moves. Faithfully maintain practices. Physical action gets satisfying results. Step lively. Quicken the pace. Concentrate on what you're doing.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is a 6 — Follow a creative idea where it takes you. Express yourself with music, art and words. Romance flowers naturally.

— Tribune Content Agency