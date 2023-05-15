Monday,May 15 Today's Birthday :Plan for the future this year. Realize bold visions together with friends. Backstage springtime organization prepares for powerful results. Redirecting collaborative efforts this summer leads to growing autumn strength, vitality and endurance. Upgrade your portfolio and presentation next winter. Long-term dreams come true with organization.

Aries(March21-April19):Financial transactions flow better, with Mercury direct in Taurus. It's easier to discuss money. Confusion diminishes noticeably. Barriers dissolve. Make deals and bargains.

Taurus(April20-May20):Listen powerfully. It's easier to resolve misunderstandings, with Mercury direct in your sign. Serve as a translator for others who don't get each other.

Gemini(May21-June20):Consider dreams and possibilities. Words, transportation and traffic flow better, with mercury direct. Review where you've been. Keep a journal, plan and strategize.

Cancer(June21-July22):Communication barriers evaporate. Team coordination comes together naturally now that Mercury is direct. Back ground noise quiets and you can hear each other again.

Leo(July23-Aug.22):Negotiate, collaborate and network. It's easier to advance professionally, with Mercury direct. Brainstorming gets more productive and creative again. Discuss possibilities. Develop opportunities.

Virgo(Aug.23-Sept.22) :Make long-distance connections. It's easier to travel and launch,with Mercury stationing direct for three months. Explore, study and investigate possibilities.

Libra(Sept.23-Oct.22):Buy, sell and discuss finances. Money, invoices and payments flow with greater ease and velocity, with Mercury direct. Negotiate deals. Sign contracts.

Scorpio(Oct.23-Nov. 21):Partnership misunderstandings diminish. Communications clarify naturally, with Mercury direct for the next three months. Consensus comes easier. Share love messages, acknowledgments and invitations.

Sagittarius(Nov.22-Dec.21):Have fun with physical action, especially outdoors. It's easier to concentrate and communicate, with Mercury direct for three months. Discover health solutions in conversation.

Capricorn(Dec.22-Jan. 19) :Listen to your muses. It's easier to express yourself, with Mercury direct. Practice your persuasive arts. Share your passion, possibilities and affection. Get creative.

Aquarius(Jan.20-Feb.18) :Family communications clarify, with Mercury stationing direct for three months. Resolve a misunderstanding. Collaborate and strategize. Share visions.

Pisces(Feb.19-March20):Creative efforts leap forward. It's easier to learn and express, with Mercury direct. Sign papers, post and publish your views.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter,@ LindaCBlack.