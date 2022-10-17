Your Daily Astrology

Monday, Oct. 17.

Today's Birthday:Work together and win this year. Disciplined coordination raises the fun level of your game. Write, broadcast or illustrate your story to great autumn acclaim, perhaps motivating changes in winter adventures. Shared accounts grow fatter this spring, before summer creative challenges require adaptation. Entwine hearts.

Aries (March 21 - April 19):Keep cleaning domestic messes. Focus on short-term priorities. Your actions make a positive impact. You can see what wasn't working. Put in an improvement.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20):Find a quiet spot to write. Avoid controversy or confrontations. Edit and clarify the message. A situation could feel sensitive. Quick action gets results.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20):Focus on generating short term cashflow. Costs may be higher than expected. Priorities could change. Get imaginative. Sell extra stuff. Tailor your marketing campaign.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22):Keep personal objectives in mind. Distractions and interruptions abound. Work could interfere with playtime. Try and try again. Discover hidden symbolism and absurdity.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22):Think over recent situations. Avoid noise or crowds and find a peaceful spot. You can get especially productive behind closed doors. Adapt plans for changes.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22):Pull together to address a community mess. With help from friends, big problems seem smaller. Action now gets satisfying results. Connect and go.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22):You're gaining influence, despite a setback. Don't take on more work than you can handle. Keep existing commitments. Go the extra mile. Win glowing testimonials.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21):Take it easy. Adapt plans around traffic, delays or closed doors. Take the road less traveled. Or find a quiet place to watch the river.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):Collaborate to resolve a financial breakdown. Address the issue at its source. Plug budgetary leaks. Reduce expenses for balance. Contribute to raise resources.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19):Share support around a transition or change. Things may not go as planned. Old assumptions get challenged. Consider new ideas and directions. Deepen collaboration.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18):Juggle work and health priorities. Schedule carefully. Avoid unstable terrain. Nurture your strength and energy while managing immediate needs. Eatwell, hydrate and rest.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20):You can have fun despite chaos. Clarify misunderstandings. Ignore distractions. Practice makes perfect. It could get messy. Put in the work to create something beautiful.

Astrologer Nancy Black continues welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.