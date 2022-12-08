Your Daily Astrology

Thursday,Dec.8

Today's Birthday: Nurture home and family this year. Coordination and collaboration grow with consistent connection. Make winter changes benefiting work, health and fitness, energizing a creative, romantic springtime. Take a peaceful summer break to redirect plans, before you center autumn's fun social swirl. Enjoy your dear ones.

Aries(March21-April19): Communication channels seem unreliable. Slow and repeat. Apologize when appropriate. Observe details. Take notes. Make lists, rough drafts and sketches. Patiently edit and clarify.

Taurus(April20-May20): Wait for better conditions to sell, buy or negotiate terms. Simplify to reduce expenses. Reconsider financial strategies. Manage responsibilities despite challenges. Persist.

Gemini(May21-June20): Make personal changes gently. You can see what's notworking. Avoid abrupt moves. One door closes and another opens. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.

Cancer(June21-July22): Meditate on dreams, past and future. Balance old with new. Make your own decisions. Adjust plans for current conditions. Choose your path thoughtfully.

Leo(July23-Aug.22):Adapt with team changes over two weeks. Follow a strong leader. Social changes require adjustment. Communication is vital. Shared support builds community strength.

Virgo(Aug.23-Sept.22): Manage a professional puzzle. Find what you need nearby. Simplify and refocus. Career transitions reorient. Redirect efforts and talents toward passion and purpose.

Libra(Sept.23-Oct.22): The Full Moon illuminates a shifting educational directions. Experiment and explore over two weeks. Change seems inevitable. Align your course with your core values. Adjust itineraries.

Scorpio(Oct.23-Nov.21): Resolve financial changes with your partner. Work out the next phase together. Start a new campaign. Realign your plans. Patiently listen. Invent new possibilities.

Sagittarius(Nov.22-Dec. 21):Reach a Full Moon turning point with a partnership. A challenge requires adjustments. Clean messes. Adapt for new solutions. Support each other with heavy lifting.

Capricorn(Dec.22-Jan.19): Nurture yourself for restored energy, strength and vitality. Experts support a health challenge. Prioritize good food, exercise and rest.

Aquarius(Jan.20-Feb.18): Redirect a creative project. Fantasies dissipate. Your vision may not match a work in progress. Inspiration could fade. Clean something. Restore beauty where missing.

Pisces(Feb.19-March20): Listen and learn, especially with family and house mates. Make domestic adjustments and improvements. Clean, sort and organize. Restore harmony. Feed all worker bees.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.