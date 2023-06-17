Today's Birthday (06/17/23)— Map the path ahead this year. Consistent actions fulfill professional dreams. Adapt around summer's physical changes, before romance and family connection illuminate the autumn. Adjust plans for winter circumstances. Your heart turns a corner next spring, before a fun social flurry swirls.Organize and coordinate.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is a 7 — Align words and actions for love. Strategize to realize dreams with Pisces Saturn stationing retrograde until 11/4. Measure the gap. Make long term plans.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is a 9 — Wheel and deal. Schedule and plan autumn social events and gatherings with Saturn retrograde until November.Organize and coordinate connection with family and friends.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is an 8 — Your status is on the rise. Prepare for professional challenges with Saturn retrograde for over four months. Disciplined efforts behind the scenes earn lasting rewards.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is a 7 — Plan adventures, travels and educational exploration over this Saturn retrograde phase. Create itineraries and reserve tickets for travel next quarter. Plot routes and investigations.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is an 8 — Follow budgets closely. Prioritize basics. With Saturn retrograde this quarter, discipline pays extra dividends. Keep and exceed shared financial goals. The action's backstage.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is an 8 — Interesting professional projects develop. Strengthen partnerships with Saturn retrograde for four months. Return to what worked before. Resolve misunderstandings. Romance kindles in conversation.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is a 7 — Revise health practices over six weeks with orderly Saturn retrograde. Nurture your vitality and wellness with relaxation and rest. Use this phase to recharge.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is a 7 — Renew a fun old game. Follow rules closely to win over a six-week Saturn retrograde phase. Invent romance by remembering classics. Share nostalgic retrospection.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is an 8 — Collaborate with your partner to complete domestic projects with Pisces Saturn retrograde over six weeks. Revise, refine and polish. Upgrade a classic idea.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is an 8 — Review, edit and revise creative projects with Saturn retrograde. Rework a classic. Indulge in nostalgic retrospection. Assess what worked before. Adapt for current circumstances.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is an 8 — Return to basic financial priorities. Review budgets and financial strategies over this four-month Saturn retrograde phase. Plan and save for upcoming expenses. Practice simple frugality.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is a 7 — Learn from the past without repeating it. Self-discipline and personal reflection amplify results with Saturn retrograde in your sign until November. Take charge backstage.

— Tribune Content Agency