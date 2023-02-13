Monday,Feb.13

Today's Birthday: Creativity, communication and connection flower this year. Personal reflection and care reveal valuable insights. Winter challenges rearrange domestic plans, before a productive and creative springtime. Redirect your career this summer toward current passions for autumn discoveries, travels and exploration. Write, sketch and illustrate your ideas.

Aries(March21-April19): Another financial obstacle could arrive; roll with it. Adapt around delays. Your flexibility is one of your strengths. Collaborate to generate the necessary resources.

Taurus(April20-May20): Listen and learn. Practice patience and diplomacy with your partner. Miscommunications and breakdowns could tempt arguments. Minimize risks. Stick up for each other.

Gemini(May21-June20): Physical barriers could cause delays. Repair any structural problems. Don't try new tricks yet. Ensure that equipment functions properly. Test steps before committing weight.

Cancer(June21-July 22): Relax or abandon strict agendas. Distractions, obstacles or breakdowns could disrupt the fun. Keep your temper, especially if others don't. Stay flexible. Provide loving stability.

Leo(July23-Aug.22): Make domestic structural repairs and upgrades. Ensure that systems flow smoothly, despite challenges. Share home comforts with family, pets and housemates. Cook something delicious.

Virgo(Aug.23-Sept.22): Use your platform for good. Repeat your message until it gets through. Keep your cool and help others keep theirs. Share info and resources.

Libra(Sept.23-Oct.22): Slow and step carefully. Accidents or mistakes could get expensive. Delays could impact the budget. Avoid spending on stuff you don't need.

Scorpio(Oct.23-Nov.21): Nurture yourself. If self criticism confronts you, pour it onto a page or find a better story. Enjoy simple luxuries like hot water and bubbles.

Sagittarius(Nov.22-Dec. 21): Find a quiet, private setting where you can think. You're especially sensitive. Reduce noise. Assess conditions and adapt plans with changes. Reconnect with nature.

Capricorn(Dec.22-Jan.19): A group project could seem chaotic. Gentle pressure works better than force. Patiently resolve miscommunications or complications. Reinforce support structures. Lead by example.

Aquarius(Jan.20-Feb. 18): Review presentations carefully before going public. Strengthen foundations. Challenge assumptions. Test to ensure that everything works as intended. Mistakes could get expensive.

Pisces (Feb.19-March20): Prepare well before launching your expedition. Reinforce basics and have backup plans. Avoid risk or expensive detours. Investigate your subject in advance. Dig for clues. Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter,@ LindaCBlack.