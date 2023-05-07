Sunday, May 7

Today's Birthday:Invent, coordinate and realize dreams this year. Strengthen collaboration and teamwork to grow. Productive backstage springtime organization sets the plan. Adapting to summer changes with your partner energizes blossoming autumn work, health and fitness. Dress for success next winter. Build support structures for inspiring possibilities.

Aries (March 21-April 19):Fill your home with love, with Venus in Cancer for over a month. Focus on home and family. Beautify and improve your spaces.

Taurus (April 20-May 20):Reinforce basic structural elements. You're especially brilliant, with Venus in Cancer. Write, craft and express your creativity. Hone and polish a good story.

Gemini ( May 21-June 20):Get into your productive flow zone. The next month-long phase grows new profits, with Venus in Cancer. It's easier to make money. Build savings.

Cancer (June 21-July 22):Your luck in love improves immensely, with Venus in your sign for just over a month, You're especially charming and attractive. Follow your heart.

Leo ( July 23-Aug. 22):Discover beauty in the silence between notes. Investigate curious mysteries and wonders. Creativity flowers in peaceful privacy, with Venus in Cancer for a month.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):You're especially popular, with Venus in Cancer. Group activities go well for the next month. Get out in public. Social activities benefit your career.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):Passion and purpose can open doors. Take charge for a creative vision, with Venus in Cancer. Create works of beauty and your professional status rises.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):Travel, adventure and exploration call to you, with Venus in Cancer. Broaden your horizons. Travel comes easier for a month. Investigate something fascinating.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):Discover creative ways to increase shared assets and resources. Venus enters Cancer for a lucrative and collaborative month-long phase. Harvest the bounty together.

Capricorn (Dec. 22- Jan. 19):Partnerships flower, with Venus in Cancer. Rely on mutual support. Connect on a deeper level. Love feeds your spirit. Express yours and it grows.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):Teamwork accomplishes wonders. Your health, fitness and work blossom, with Venus in Cancer for a month. Get your heart pumping. Savor fresh air and sunshine.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):Love is your secret ingredient over the next month. Fold it into everything. Creativity, passion and romance flower, with Venus in Cancer. Savor beauty.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.