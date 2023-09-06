Today's Birthday (09/06/23)— Benefit through education, travels and research this year. Collaborations deepen with dedication and coordination. Autumn cash flow surges in before changes reorient your winter travels, studies and adventures. Spring delays or complications affect financial plans until summer bounty overflows shared baskets. Investigate and explore.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is a 7 — Determine what you want to say before blurting out something you might regret. Follow the news closely for developments. Find a missing link.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is a 9 — Get terms in writing. Provide excellent service. Follow through on what you said. Illusions fade. Realities may not be as described. Action gets results.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is a 9 — Advance a personal project around unexpected professional matters. Miscommunications could interfere. New opportunities arise from the ashes. Use your power and confidence for good.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is a 7 — Balance emotion with reason. You may feel especially sensitive. Allow yourself time to process recent transitions. Knowledge is power. Read a good story.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is an 8 — Adapt with social changes. Keep lines of communication open despite breakdowns. Share resources and information. Action speaks louder than words. Teamwork is your superpower.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is a 7 — Focus on an exciting professional challenge. Your passions awaken new possibilities. Let partners know what you appreciate about them. Someone influential is paying attention.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is an 8 — Listen and learn. Study and investigate. Creativity flowers naturally. Physical action gets results. Explore new terrain to discover unexpected treasures. Walk around outside.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is an 8 — Plan, coordinate and grow together.

Communication is key. Keep contributing to the shared pot to realize a long-term vision. You're building for the future.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is a 9 — Your partnership deepens and grows. Doing housework can be romantic. Add candles and flowers. Dance gracefully around possible misunderstandings. Avoid automatic reactions. Get playful.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is a 9 — Your work, fitness and health routines could get disrupted. Keep doing what's working. Adjust for unexpected circumstances. Stick to practical priorities. Get extra rest.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is an 8 — Take action for love. Miscommunications abound. Patiently clarify. Look for silver linings and hidden opportunities to find them. Stay practical.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is a 7 — Work out misunderstandings at home. Don't let little upsets boil over. Adapt for what your family needs now. Share good food, comfort and kindness.

