Tuesday,April4 Today's Birthday: You're a star this year. Gain personal dreams with disciplined plans and actions. Springtime brings personal milestones and victories, before a summer challenge redirects shared financial plans. Autumn romance and collaboration heats up, before winter financial challenges redirect attention. Tap into your own passion.

Aries ( March21-April19 ): Collaboration and coordination reveal simple solutions. Express your feelings with your partner. Listen and be heard. Romance arises in conversation. Discuss possibilities and potential.

Taurus(April20-May20): Physical exercise recharges your batteries. Set goals to raise the level of your game. Keep it up; you're growing stronger, for lasting benefit.

Gemini ( May21-June20 ): Align your words and actions with your heart. Make time for fun. Invite someone interesting to play along. Your positive attitude is contagious.

Cancer ( June21-July22 ): Keep it practical. Domestic projects provide satisfying results. Make repairs and upgrades for family harmony. Invest love into your garden for delightful blossoming.

Leo( July 23-Aug.22 ):Discuss how you'd like things to be. Talk about dreams, visions and possibilities. Plot the potential. Put pieces together. Solving an intellectual puzzle satisfies.

Virgo( Aug.23-Sept.22 ):A lucrative opportunity knocks. Expand your talents and raise your rates. Catch a bonus with quick action. Realize long-term ambitions with small, practical steps.

Libra( Sept.23-Oct.22 ): Use your power and confidence for good. Let go of old assumptions, preconceptions or stereotypes that no longer serve. Fortune favors dreams with heart.

Scorpio ( Oct.23-Nov.21 ): Step back to process recent events. There's light at the end of the tunnel. Privacy soothes. Nurture yourself with extra care. Savor peaceful rituals.

Sagittarius (Nov.22-Dec. 21):Collaborate with friends to get farther. Discuss shared dreams, possibilities and options. Share ideas, resources and connections. Advance on long term goals. Provide reliable support.

Capricorn (Dec.22-Jan. 19):Career matters are worth advancing. You have the wind at your back. Your good work reflects you well. Let go of preconceptions or assumptions.

Aquarius (Jan.20-Feb.18): Adventure calls. Investigate options and potential. Find useful, practical applications for what you're learning. You can see the road for a long-held dream.

Pisces (Feb.19-March20): Discuss dreams for the future, and advance shared goals. Discover a brilliant and unusual solution. Manage paperwork, taxes or legal affairs. Add to your holdings. Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.