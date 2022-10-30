Your Daily Astrology

Sunday, Oct. 30 Today's Birthday: Grow physical capacities this year. Dedicate steady love and attention for home and family. Autumn profits fill your baskets, for useful family support this winter. Scoring valuable spring prizes with your partner helps with summer financial changes. Expanding health and vitality energizes your spirit.

Aries (March21-April19): With Mars retrograde over the next 10weeks, reduce risk and trouble. Be extra clear in your communications. Do the homework. Keep equipment repaired.

Taurus (April20-May20): Review budgets and plans, with Mars retrograde. Generate positive cash flow. Prepare for extra income and expenses after Mars goes direct on Jan. 12.

Gemini (May21-June20): Revise personal goals, with Mars retrograde in your sign for 10 weeks. What do you want for yourself and others? Schedule the actions you choose.

Cancer (June21-July22): Connect with your roots, with Mars retrograde. Indulge nostalgic reflection and historic review. Savor old pictures and films. Backup your work. Strategize creative plans.

Leo(July23-Aug.22):Rest and reflect. Look back on shared events. Review team and community history over 10 weeks, with Mars retrograde. Account for the ground taken.

Virgo (Aug.23-Sept.22): Stick with tested methods professionally. With Mars retrograde for 10 weeks, complete existing projects, restore supplies and recharge batteries. Consider your career trajectory.

Libra (Sept.23-Oct.22): Consider where you've been. Reflect on past explorations as you prepare for what's ahead. Initiate travels or studies after Mars goes direct on Jan. 12.

Scorpio (Oct.23-Nov.21): Prepare taxes and review shared budgets. With Mars stationing retrograde for 10 weeks, reduce financial risk and trouble. Do the homework. Keep equipment repaired.

Sagittarius (Nov.22-Dec. 21): Profits are available. Stay in communication with your partner. Get nostalgic together, with Mars retrograde until Jan. 12. Partnership bonds strengthen with common challenges. .

Capricorn (Dec.22-Jan. 19): Stick to reliable physical routines, with Mars retrograde. Restore supplies and recharge. Allow extra time for transportation. Keep equipment repaired. Nurture health and energy.

Aquarius (Jan.20-Feb.18): Think and organize. Remember old passions, with Mars retrograde. Score extra points for compassion and helpfulness. Make romantic plans for later. Retrospection flowers.

Pisces (Feb.19-March20): Prepare for household projects and plan improvements in detail. Research materials and budget for supplies. Launch after Mars stations direct on Jan. 12.

Astrologer Nancy Black continues welcomes comments and questions on Twitter,@ LindaCBlack.