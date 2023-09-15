Today's Birthday (09/15/23)— Find solutions this year. Deepen partnerships with steady mutual care and support. Reap full baskets of autumn profits, before winter studies take a new turn. Saving and simplifying to reduce expenses next spring leads collaborations to a lucrative summer. Study, learn and share your discoveries.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is a 9 — A physical obstacle dissolves. It's easier to concentrate and communicate, with Mercury direct for three months. Traffic flows with greater ease. Discover health solutions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is an 8 — Listen to your muses. It's easier to express yourself, with Mercury direct. Practice your persuasive arts. Share your passion, possibilities and affection. Get creative.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is a 7 — Family communications clarify now that Mercury stations direct. Collaborate and strategize. Share your visions. Determine domestic improvements. Clean up messes and resolve irritations.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is an 8 — Creative efforts leap forward. It's easier to learn and express, with Mercury direct. Sign papers, post and publish your views.Communicate and connect.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is a 9 — Financial transactions flow better, with Mercury direct in Virgo. It's easier to discuss money. Confusion diminishes noticeably. Barriers dissolve. Make deals and bargains
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is a 9 — Listen powerfully. It's easier to resolve misunderstandings, with Mercury direct in your sign. Serve as a translator for others who don't get each other.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is a 7 — Consider dreams. Articulate your feelings privately. Words and traffic flow better, with Mercury direct. Review where you've been. Keep a journal, plan and strategize.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is an 8 — Communication barriers evaporate. Team coordination comes together naturally now that Mercury is direct. Background noise quiets and you can hear each other again.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is an 8 — Negotiate, collaborate and network. It's easier to advance professionally, with Mercury direct. Brainstorming gets more productive and creative again. Discuss possibilities. Develop opportunities.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is a 9 — Make long-distance connections. It's easier to explore, travel and launch, with Mercury direct for three months. Traffic improves. Confirm reservations. Get your message out.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is an 8 — Buy, sell and discuss finances. Money, invoices and payments flow with greater ease now that Mercury's direct. Confusion diminishes. Sign contracts and negotiate deals.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is a 9 — Partnership misunderstandings fade.Communication clarifies naturally, with Mercury direct today. It's easier to persuade, compromise and reach consensus.
— Tribune Content Agency