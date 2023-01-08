Your Daily Astrology

Sunday, Jan. 8

Today's Birthday: Bring love, bounty and beauty home this year. Dedicate focused efforts for financial growth. Undergo a winter change of heart, before springtime family joys fill your house. Social changes require summer adaptation, leading to rising career status next autumn. Build and grow strong foundations.

Aries (March 21-April19): Grab some spontaneous fun. Focus on here and now. The tide's in your favor. Romance sparks in conversation. For new results, say something new.

Taurus (April 20-May20): Clean domestic messes and clear space. If you break your word, acknowledge it and revise. Make repairs. Restore integrity for work able systems. Prioritize family.

Gemini (May21-June20): Share news, information and resources. Let others know what you want. Patiently clarify misunderstandings. Clean messes or they grow. Network, communicate and connect.

Cancer (June21-July22): You can find what you need. Financial shortfalls or unexpected expenses require adaptation. Discover resources in conversation. Network and connect puzzle pieces together.

Leo (July23-Aug.22): Check course and then full speed ahead. Focus on short-term personal objectives. Patiently fix mistakes and clarify miscommunications. Take advantage of a lucky break.

Virgo (Aug.23-Sept.22): Take a refreshing pause. Peaceful settings soothe and restore your energies. Adapt plans around surprising circumstances. Prepare for what's ahead. Listen to your heart.

Libra (Sept.23-Oct.22): Collaborate to clean amess or resolve a challenge. Share ideas and resources with friends, teammates and colleagues. Listen to intuition. Solutions arise in conversation.

Scorpio (Oct.23-Nov. 21): Take care of business, although work could interfere with playtime. Communicate around changes. Discover an unexpected, potentially golden opportunity and go for it.

Sagittarius (Nov.22-Dec. 21): The travel bug bites you. Maintain optimism, despite traffic or other barriers. Can a connection be remote? Compromise is useful. Discover familiar places anew.

Capricorn (Dec.22-Jan.19): Work together to contribute to the family pot. Collaborate and everything goes farther, with greater ease. Share the preparation, cleanup and especially the feast.

Aquarius (Jan.20-Feb.18): Focus on short-term priorities with your partner. Clarify misunderstandings before they grow out of proportion. Share support around unstable terrain. Take extra time as needed.

Pisces (Feb.19-March 20): Practice makes perfect. Focus on each step before advancing. Avoid accidents. Prioritize physical health and healing. Nurture yourself with rest and good food.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.