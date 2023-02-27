Monday, Feb. 27

Today’s Birthday: This year shines gold into your coffers. Invent and realize dreams with faithful conversation and action. Exciting possibilities motivate springtime preparation for new summer frontiers and inquiries. Autumn drops a bountiful family harvest, supporting your way around challenging winter plot twists. Grab lucrative options.

Aries ( March 21-April 19): Network, share and communicate. Monitor breaking news. Stay focused. A hidden danger could arise. If an invitation goes against your grain, turn it down.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Research for best quality and value before purchasing. Strategize to increase savings. Avoid risky business. Work with someone who sees your blind spot.

Gemini ( May 21-June 20): A personal opportunity requires quick action. Don’t gamble on illusions. Stick to reliable methods and routes. Consider consequences and exercise good judgment.

Cancer ( June 21-July 22): Don’t lose yourself in daydreams. You could make silly mistakes. If something seems too good to be true, it probably is. Adapt practical plans.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Focus to support a group project around a challenge. Avoid expensive pitfalls. Contribute your grain of sand. Fortune benefits connections of heart and generosity.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Proceed with caution at work. Organize for maximize efficiency. Avoid impulsive moves. Mistakes could get expensive. Stick to reliable sources, routes and connections.

Libra ( Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Consider options carefully before dashing out. Avoid a mirage. Complications could impact your itinerary. Take extra precautions to reduce risks. Monitor conditions. Choose reliability.

Scorpio ( Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Today is a 7: Together you can rake in a bundle, if you can avoid silly arguments. Disagreements become apparent. Resolve them later. Collaborate for lucrative returns.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Share support around a barrier or obstacle. Your partner appreciates your extra-consideration. Keep up the good work. You’re scoring points with someone attractive.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Prioritize health and wellness despite challenges. Assumptions get challenged. Anticipate hidden dangers or risks. Postpone sugar. Strengthen immunities with good food, exercise and rest.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Love is the bottom line. Don’t take on new challenges yet. Decrease stress by having fun. Reconnect with your passions, interests and family.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Focus on practical domestic priorities. Distractions abound. Complications could require adaptation. Feed all worker bees. Nurture your household through changes. Make a satisfying improvement.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.