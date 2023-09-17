Today's Birthday (09/17/23)— Investigations bear valuable fruit this year. Partnerships grow with dedicated love and attention. Conserve autumn bounty for later, before deviations alter winter study plans. Budget to adapt around a springtime financial challenge, until collaborative efforts bear lucrative summer fruit. Explore opportunities with exciting potential.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is a 9 — Study money and review resources. Collaboration can get lucrative, if you can avoid arguments or distractions. Keep contributing. Reduce debt and build wealth together.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is an 8 — Strengthen partnerships. Share the load with shared commitments. Contribute love and kindness and it returns multiplied. Romantic possibilities merit investigation. Keep a dream alive.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is a 9 — Focus on the task at hand to get the work done, one step at a time. Get your heart pumping and clear your mind.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is a 7 — Don't take things so seriously. Build harmony with intention. Discuss common interests and passions. Have fun together. Share laughter. Fall in love again.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is a 7 — Beautify your space. Invest love into your home and garden for delightful blossoming. Clear clutter and create space for new possibilities and opportunities.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is a 9 — Listen, observe and take notes. Ignore rumors or gossip. Focus on practical correspondence and communications. You're especially persuasive. Write, film and broadcast your messages.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is an 8 — Generate and maintain positive cash flow. Align words and actions to generate income. Focus on short term objectives to cover the basics. Abundance is possible.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is a 9 — Go for a personal dream. Indulge your passions, obsessions and fascinations. You don't need to know how. Honor your word as yourself. Let others know.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is a 7 — Keep a low profile. Love and nature feed your spirit. Enjoy your secret sanctuary. Don't make expensive promises. Get imaginative with plans and visions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is an 8 — Everything seems possible with friends. Turbocharge teamwork with an inspiring vision. You can find what you need, together. Share information, encouragement and resources.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is an 8 — Amplify and grow the fun and passion in your work. Consider professional opportunities previously unseen. Postpone procrastination until later. Go for distance, not speed.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is an 8 — Study the options to determine which way to go. Explore new cultures, ideas, flavors and philosophies. Investigate other ways of thinking.

