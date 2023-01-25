Your Daily Astrology

Wednesday, Jan. 25
Today's Birthday: Enjoy the gift of communication this year. Gain personal growth and development, step by step. Solve a winter domestic puzzle, for a springtime bursting with creative inspiration. Adjust career for new summer priorities, before an autumn educational exploration fascinates. Write, create and express your vision.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Smile for the cameras. Your work is gaining respect. Personal passions get a lucky boost. Take advantage to push ahead. Persistence and determination get results.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Creative inspiration grabs your attention. Find a private spot to shut out distractions and capture your ideas. Develop strong foundations. Adorn with details.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Collaboration grows shared projects to new levels. Your team inspires you. Pull together and others get involved to pull along. Your enthusiasm is contagious.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Work takes priority. Professional objectives lie within reach. Grab a lucky break. Close a deal or sign papers. Disciplined efforts pay a lucrative return.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):Travel tempts. Practical considerations take center stage. Reaffirma commitment. Make long distance connections. Share what you're learning. Your research leads to exciting solutions.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Shared assets grow with diligent, consistent efforts. Keep contributing. Maintain momentum. Monitor to balance accounts. Align with your partner on strategies for growth.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Creative collaboration could get romantic. You're building something valuable together. Disciplined efforts turn ideas into solid results. Share gratitude and appreciation for mutual attraction.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You're energized and ready for high performance. Prepare carefully. Stretch and then power into action. Practice basics while refining technique. Nurture health, strength and endurance.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Love is in the air. Plant seeds. Nurture your roots and shoots. Encourage someone with a good idea. Share magical moments with your inner circle.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Indulge yourself with household projects. Beautify spaces and nurture your household with hospitality. Reduce clutter. Simplify and clarify. Share domestic treats with family.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Words spill onto the page. Pour your heart into a creative project. Edit your tagline and pitch. Refine and clarify. Polish a juicy hook.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Think fast under pressure. Your actions could get profitable. Keep a cool head while maintaining active hands and efforts. Coordinate and communicate. Stash the surplus.
Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.