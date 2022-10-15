Your Daily Astrology

Saturday, Oct. 15

Today's Birthday: Collaboration magnifies luck this year. Consistent practices grow skills, fun and ease. Creative victories illuminate the autumn, revealing new roads for winter studies and travels. Joint ventures receive a financial boost next spring, before summer changes affect news, creativity and messaging. Together, you're especially powerful.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Make repairs and upgrades at home. Fix something before it breaks. Clean messes and handle interruptions or confusion. Breathe deeply. You've got this.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Distractions abound. Avoid gossip, rumors or scams. Keep your data secure. Backup files. Use long, unique passwords and two-step verification. Adapt with surprising news.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Monitor cash flow to keep it positive. Adapt with current circumstances. Expect financial delays or misunderstandings. A surprise could get lucrative. Stay flexible.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Take advantage of a lucky break. You're more confident and less patient, perhaps. Avoid stepping on anyone. Take time to clarify when misunderstood.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Peaceful privacy suits your mood. Clean messes. Complete old projects and organize plans for what's next. Edit and clarify messages before sending. Discover hidden treasure.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Share information and resources for community support. Lies, chaos and confusion abound. Practice patience and compassion. Discover surprising solutions in your social networks.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Your work is gaining attention. Clean up messy details. Polish your portfolio and presentation. Prepare your thoughts. Dress for success. Smile for the camera.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Explore uncharted terrain. It could get messy. Expect traffic, delays or misunderstandings. Patiently navigate the obstacles. Show patience, kindness and respect. Discover unimagined wonders.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Collaborate to maintain positive account balances. Build savings to adapt around potential future shortfalls. Patience pays in gold. Encourage each other. Share support.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Coordinate responsibilities to adapt around unforeseen circumstances. Misunderstandings could be frustrating. Stay cool. Save time, money and stress. Guard against outbursts. Clarify and move on.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your work is in demand. Interruptions and distractions abound. Prioritize health and safety. Put your own oxygen mask on before helping others. Stay hydrated.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Work or other responsibilities could interrupt your fun plans. Handle urgent matters. Clean messes, especially with your love life. You're especially creative. Instigate passion.

Astrologer Nancy Black continues welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.