Your Daily Astrology

Saturday, Dec.24

Today's Birthday: Good fortune climbs down your chimney this year. Generate positive cash flow with consistent action. Solve winter romantic puzzles, leading to a spring time home beautification phase. Social or community changes affect summer plans, before autumn luck shines on your career. Savor sweet family connections.

Aries(March21-April19): Professional dreams appear within reach. Go with your heart. Make bold declarations. Speak and take action for what you love. Develop exciting opportunities.

Taurus(April20-May20):A new adventure phase unfolds. Educational opportunities are too good not to pursue. Investigate and research a fascinating subject. Discover unimagined

Gemini(May21-June20): Invest, buy and sell. Collaborative dreams can advance rapidly. A push now can have long-term benefits. Work together to fulfill a shared vision.

Cancer(June21-July22): Share visions, curiosities and possibilities. Find a new way to make your partner laugh. Interweave your efforts for common gain. Rely on each other.

Leo(July23-Aug.22):Keep practicing for strength, skills and endurance. A physical goal or dream lies with in reach. You can achieve the prize you go for.

Virgo(Aug.23-Sept.22): Love is the game and the reward. Play for the fun of it. Creative muses inspire music, beauty and wonderful diversions. Connect the pieces.

Libra(Sept.23-Oct.22): Fill your home with love. Share delicious treats and updates. Keep delectable fragrances wafting from the kitchen. Reconnect with family and pets. Learn from children.

Scorpio(Oct.23-Nov.21): Turn a creative page. Develop a passion project onto pages, documents and plans .Write record and prepare. Edit and add illustrations. Publish and share.

Sagittarius(Nov.22-Dec. 21):Advance full steam ahead with a lucrative project. Buy, sell and trade. Quick action gets lasting results. Sign contracts. Grab a dreamy opportunity.

Capricorn(Dec.22-Jan.19): Put your super suit on and go slay. You've got the power to make things happen. Advance a dreamy possibility. Protect what you love.

Aquarius(Jan.20-Feb.18): Process recent transitions. A new phase is beginning. How would you like it to go? Invent, imagine and plan. Review pros and cons. Choose.

Pisces(Feb.19-March20):A team effort can launch ahead by leaps and bounds, with a coordinated push. Align group efforts for common passions. Share for viral impact.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter,@ Linda CBlack.