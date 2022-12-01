Your Daily Astrology

Thursday, Dec. 1

Today's Birthday: Home has your heart this year. Regular connection and communication promote harmony. A winter health challenge requires attention, before love and romance blossom this spring. Adapt plans for changing circumstances next summer, developing teamwork and social connection next autumn. Nurture yourself and family to grow.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Quietly and privately observe. Conditions favor conflict and chaos. Appearances can deceive. What seems like a disaster today may have long term benefits.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Support team efforts when needed. Clarify misunderstandings immediately. Avoid arguments or controversy. Keep your head down and pull. Actions speak louder than words.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Consider options previously rejected with a professional project. Look from another angle. Chip away at obstacles. Postpone travel. Clean messes and make deadlines.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Monitor conditions carefully. Is it time to leave? Study options and avoid risky directions. Chaos and confusion abound. Stick to stable, solid ground.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Pay attention to shared accounts. Maintain positive cash flow despite challenges. Avoid financial discussions, risky business or scammers. Watch for hidden agendas. Stay on track.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Listen carefully, especially with your partner. Avoid provoking jealousies or upsets. Tempers could run hot, and things may not go as planned. Stay flexible.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Focus on what you're doing, step by step. Slow to avoid accidents. Chaos or unexpected work could disrupt routines. Disciplined actions get lasting results.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Postpone romantic outings. Schedule a date for later. Clean an old mess before starting new. Irritate no one. Folks could seem touchy today. Relax.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Focus on home and family. Restore harmony where missing, or ignore and rest. Improvements can restore functionality, beauty and efficiency. Clean up. Cook something delicious.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Trickster words can point you in the wrong direction. Check facts and data. Avoid scams, cons and cheaters. Consider who benefits. Follow the money.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Costs may be higher than expected. Avoid risk. A disagreement could lead to a better choice. Patiently persist. Stay in action to generate funding.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Take it easy, especially on yourself. Let negative internal criticism fade by focusing on what you love. Treat yourself kindly. Recharge with favorites.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.