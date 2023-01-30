Your Daily Astrology

Monday, Jan.30

Today's Birthday: Connect, communicate and create this year. Faithfully go for personal passion projects and win. Redirect winter domestic renovations around changes, inspiring communication breakthroughs this spring. Adapt around challenging summer professional conditions, before autumn invites intellectual discovery, classes, travel and research.

Aries(March21-April19): Connect and coordinate. Align words and actions for practical priorities. Don't chase a fantasy. Abandon distractions. Disciplined attention benefits creative projects. Surge ahead.

Taurus(April20-May20): Energize profitable projects. Keep your feet on the ground. Don't hatch chickens you don't have yet. Take action for lucrative results. Luck follows initiative.

Gemini(May21-June20): You're energized to dig into a personal project. Ignore fantasies or illusions and go for practical results. Make an improvement for immediate benefit.

Cancer(June21-July22): Take it easy. Get organized behind closed doors. Abandon unrealistic ideas and prioritize practical plans. Put yesterday's things away and prepare for what's next.

Leo(July23-Aug.22): Friends offer ears, supporting hands and a shoulder to lean on. Fortune follows teamwork, cooperation and connection. Develop lasting bonds by pulling together.

Virgo(Aug.23-Sept.22): Accept compliments for work well done. You have more influence than you think. Set a good example. Harmony requires effort. Imagine a project completed.

Libra(Sept.23-Oct.22): Apply practical skills as you learn. Conditions favor studies, research and travel, with distractions tempting. Good luck favors solid foundations. Do the homework.

Scorpio(Oct.23-Nov.21): Collaborate to maintain positive shared cash flow. Abandon illusions and fantasies. Build practical foundations for financial growth. Discover hidden efficiencies. Fortune favors discipline.

Sagittarius(Nov.22-Dec. 21): Fantasies dissipate, especially about your partner. Make sure they're on board before initiating changes. Communication is in the listening. Collaboration generates satisfying results.

Capricorn(Dec.22-Jan.19): Providing excellent service satisfies. Physical action gets tangible results. Get help with heavy lifting. Practice healthy routines for strength and endurance.

Aquarius(Jan.20-Feb. 18):Romance flowers with attention. Face something you've been avoiding. Restore integrity where missing. Love is the default setting. Express creative inspiration. Connect with someone delightful.

Pisces(Feb.19-March20): Strengthen foundational domestic structures. Talk fades but action gets practical results. Clean and rearrange your spaces. Cook, bake and decorate. Have fun with family.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.