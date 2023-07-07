Today's Birthday (07/07/23)— Social connection propels you this year. Widen your exploration with consistent, steady steps, one after another. Savor domestic joys this autumn, before resolving a winter social challenge. Manage household repairs and upgrades next spring, supporting a career blastoff. Share your heart with good friends.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is a 6 — Emotion could beat reason. Nurture sensitivities with peaceful privacy. Adapt plans around an evolving situation. Look for hidden opportunities and find them. Solve a puzzle.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is an 8 — Collaborate with friends to get farther.Community efforts propelled by love can take off. Share what you're learning. Actions now have long-term benefits.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is a 7 — Consider new professional opportunities that utilize your creativity, talents and passion. Let go of preconceptions or assumptions. There's freedom in commitment. Choose.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is an 8 — It's adventure time. Avenues toward a long held dream beckon. Share them with someone special. Study the options and determine your path.Communication reveals possibilities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is an 8 — Quick action can get lucrative results. Disciplined efforts win a prize. Manage shared accounts and initiatives. Pull together to harvest and conserve a windfall.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is an 8 — Express your heart with your partner. Support each other to snag unexpected opportunities. Discuss options, potential and possibilities. Grab a lucky break. Collaboration flowers.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is an 8 — Power into a busy schedule with good food and rest. Practice makes perfect. Prioritize your work and health. Connect with nature and animals to recharge.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is a 7 — Make time for fun. Focus on basics, like love, family and sunshine. Connect around common passion. Creativity flowers. Express it in words, images and symbolism.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is an 8 — Invest love into your home and garden for delightful blossoming. Listen and support someone who could use it. Align on solutions. Have fun with your family.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is a 9 — Get carried away by a fascinating thread. Follow your muses where they lead. Share your wildest ideas and dreams. Participate in a larger conversation.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is a 9 — A lucrative opportunity knocks. Strengthen foundations before adding elaborations. Take advantage of a lucky break. Develop profitable potential in conversation. Maintain positive cash flow.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is an 8 — You're growing stronger. Dress for success. You see creative possibilities everywhere. With freedom comes responsibility. Participate and vote.

