Today's Birthday (07/13/23)— You're especially popular this year. Investigations reveal their mysteries with steady, disciplined moves. Share a delightful autumn at home with family, before winter social circumstances rearrange your team. Springtime domestic changes require renewal for a surge in professional performance and prizes. Collaboration can accomplish wonders.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is an 8 — Polish a diamond in the rough. Mold creative projects. Abandon preconceptions. Connect the pieces. Craft persuasive pitches. Words get farther than action. Share and express.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is an 8 — New evidence threatens complacency. Review financial or client accounts. You can see what's missing. Don't get pushy, though. Pursue lucrative opportunities when possible.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is an 8 — Take extra care of yourself. Temporary confusion could blind. Despite misgivings, you're on to something. Don't gamble. Patiently persist. Use your power for good.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is a 7 — Recharge and reorganize plans for recent changes. If you're going to get in trouble, make sure it's good trouble.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is an 8 — Support a group project around a challenge. Things could seem chaotic. Use your words. Avoid expensive pitfalls. Coordinate and collaborate for a good cause.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is a 9 — Take care of business despite delays, breakdowns or confusion. You can see the potential. Build and grow from strong foundations. Keep your sense of humor.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is an 8 — Expand a dreamy investigation. You may need to navigate obstacles, roadblocks or ugliness. The prize overcompensates any struggle. Align words and actions for long-term benefit.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is an 8 — Prioritize practical priorities with family finances. You can manage an unexpected expense. Faithful efforts build lasting value. Keep contributing to the shared pot.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is a 7 — Collaborative efforts could seem stalled. Negotiate and adjust plans with your partner. Don't get pushy. Clean any messes. Keep your part of a bargain.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is an 8 — Avoid mistakes. Prioritize your work, health and energy despite busy or stressful conditions. Slow and steady wins the race. Long-term dreams lie within reach.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is an 8 — Enjoy time with friends, even from a distance. Adapt around limitations or barriers to romance and fun.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is a 7 — Focus on domestic projects. To clear mental cobwebs, clean the house. Make repairs and upgrades. Rearrange things. Savor simple pleasures with people you love.

