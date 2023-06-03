Saturday, June3

Aries (March21-April19):

Your exploration changes and adapts. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts over the next few weeks.

Taurus (April20-May20):

Collaborate for financial growth over the next two weeks following tonight's Full Moon. Shift directions for changing conditions. Deepen bonds by pulling together.

Gemini (May21-June20):

Make adjustments together. Collaborate for shared commitments around changes over two weeks after tonight's Full Moon. Adapt for solutions. Love provides foundational strength.

Cancer (June21-July22): Begin a new physical health, work and fitness phase. Adapt practices for changing conditions over the next two weeks illuminated by the Full Moon.

Leo(July23-Aug.22):

Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Tonight's Full Moon shines on a transition. Adapt directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor. Shift perspectives.

Virgo(Aug.23-Sept.22):

Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Adapt with domestic changes over two weeks. Nurture your home and family under this Full Moon.

Libra(Sept.23-Oct.22):

Start another chapter. A two-week Full Moon phase highlights communications, connection and intellectual discovery. Adapt around challenges. Keep channels open. Write, edit and share.

Scorpio(Oct.23-Nov.21):

Make a shift around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions under this Sagittarius Full Moon. Redirect attention toward fresh potential.

Sagittarius(Nov.22-Dec. 21):

A challenge reorients you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates new personal directions. Expand boundaries over two weeks. Develop an inspiring possibility.

Capricorn(Dec.22-Jan.19):

Review priorities privately. This Full Moon illuminates a two-week introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new ones. Process transitions. Consider the past and future.

Aquarius(Jan.20-Feb.18):

Pisces(Feb.19-March20): Consider an exciting career opportunity. Make professional changes under this Full Moon. Redirect efforts over the next two weeks toward your talents, passions and purpose.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @Linda CBlack.