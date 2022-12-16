Your Daily Astrology

Today’s Birthday:Good things come to your house this year. Express creativity with steady routines. Reorient winter health and work practices, energizing springtime creativity, passion and fun. Summer invites private reflection for redirecting plans, before contributing to autumn team victories. Family connection feeds the heart, mind and spirit.

Aries (March 21-April 19):Actions speak louder than words. Share support with your partner. Help each other navigate tricky waters. Harmony may require effort. Treat each other kindly.

Taurus (April 20-May 20):Get out and move your body. Physical action gets satisfying results. A push now can really advance. Clean messy details. Dive into work productivity.

Gemini (May 21-June 20):Romantic fantasies dissipate. Creative efforts may not go as planned. Don’t abandon long-term objectives. Try another direction. Persist inventively. Make your own fun.

Cancer (June 21-July 22):Domestic messes require attention. Resolve confusion before proceeding or risk a silly mistake. Weed out the superfluous stuff. Don’t fund a fantasy. Provide calm stability.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):Use diplomacy and tact to untangle an argument. Mediate between disagreeing viewpoints to provide a bridge. Edit, clarify and revise communications. Simplify your thesis.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):Focus on immediate needs. Buy, sell and make deals. Negotiate for the best price. Don’t go overboard; keep it simple. Avoid extravagance. Stick to basics.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):You’ve got this. Don’t get your feelings hurt over small stuff. Avoid risky business or irritating authorities. Forge ahead with personal projects. Action gets results.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):Keep to your own business. Avoid noise, crowds or chaos and get especially productive behind closed doors. Put things away. Prepare for what’s ahead.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):Social events and activities keep you dancing. Don’t overextend. Take restful breaks. Delegate what you can. Share plans and preparations. Work together for greater ease.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):Take care of business at work. Check directions carefully to avoid mistakes. Strengthen foundational elements. Energize your actions. Get into a productive groove.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):Confirm reservations and monitor conditions before setting off. Plan and pack carefully and thoughtfully for greater freedom and a lighter load. Explore and investigate.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):Advance shared interests with a targeted push. Collaborate to determine the best path and to share the heavy lifting. Coordinated action gets lucrative results.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.