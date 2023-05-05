Friday, May 5

Today's Birthday:Create long-term plans this year. Win by practicing for strong teamwork and collaboration. Savor private springtime retreats for delightful planning. Navigate summer changes with your partner, before autumn energizes your work, health and fitness. Make personal improvements next winter. Imagine, dream and envision perfection.

Aries (March 21-April 19):Study and research the situation. An exploration could take a twist. Postpone advancement. Avoid risky travel conditions. Expect the unexpected.

Taurus (April 20-May 20):Revise budgets for unforeseen expenses. Maintain a philosophical attitude about money. Plan, coordinate and build together. Hunt for hidden efficiencies and find them.

Gemini ( May 21-June 20):Have extra patience with your partner. Consider consequences before reacting blindly. You don't have the full picture. Discuss possibilities and discover valuable solutions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22):Prioritize your work, health and energy despite unreliable conditions. Heed recommendations and warnings. Play by the rules. Disciplined practices support with complications or changes.

Leo ( July 23-Aug. 22):Enjoy time with friends, even from a distance. Distractions or breakdowns could disrupt the fun. Stay flexible. Provide loving stability.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):Start another chapter. A six-month Full Moon phase highlights communications, connection and intellectual discovery. Adapt to challenges.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):Make a shift around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions with this Scorpio Full Moon Eclipse. Redirect attention toward fresh potential.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):A challenge reorients you. This Lunar Eclipse in your sign illuminates new personal directions. Expand boundaries over half a year. Develop an inspiring possibility.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):Review priorities privately. This Eclipse illuminates the dawn of a six-month introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new. Process transitions. Consider the past and future.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):One social door closes and another opens with this Eclipse. Adapt with community and team changes over six months. Share appreciation and salutations.

Aquarius ( Jan. 20-Feb. 18):Consider an exciting career opportunity. Make professional changes with this Eclipse. Redirect efforts over the next half year toward your talents, passions and purpose.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):Your exploration changes and adapts. The Full Moon Eclipse illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts over six months.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.