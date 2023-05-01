Monday, May1

Today's Birthday: Dreams can come true this year. Team- work, coordination and consistent efforts win. Epiphanies and profound connections light up your springtime. Jump summer hurdles with your partner, energizing and strengthening your physical performance this autumn. Make a personal upgrade next winter. Listen to your heart.

Aries(March21-April19): Nurture health. Keep the current team roster, with Aquarius Pluto retrograde for the next five months. Group decisions could reverse. Do what worked before.

Taurus(April20-May 20):Revise career goals and professional plans over five months, with Pluto retrograde. Long-term projects could seem slowed, delayed or suspended. Envision passion and profit aligning.

Gemini(May21-June20):Home comforts entice. Review data. Do the background research,with Pluto retro- grade. Prepare educational adventures, presentations, conferences, vacations or classes, for after next autumn.

Cancer(June21-July22):Carefully maintain documents, accounts and files. Secure what you've achieved,with Pluto retrograde. Review shared finances, investments, agreements and budgets over five months.

Leo(July23-Aug.22):Monitor budgets. Update routines. Resolve old irritations between you and your partner. Renew your collaboration between now and autumn. Unattended concerns can get expensive.

Virgo(Aug.23-Sept.22):Nurture yourself. Refine strategies for your work, fitness and health over the next five months, with Pluto retrograde. Update practices and routines. Consider expert advice.

Libra(Sept.23-Oct.22): Consider options. Reflect on your heart's desire, with Pluto retrograde. Make course corrections over five months to realign with passion, fun and love.

Scorpio(Oct.23-Nov.21): Stick with tested domestic routines and methods, with Pluto retrograde. Research domestic upgrades and make the after October. Review materials, budgets and sources.

Sagittarius(Nov.22-Dec. 21): Prioritize professional matters. Edit, revise and update. Prepare and polish communications over five months, with Pluto retrograde.

Capricorn(Dec.22-Jan. 19):Explore options. Review finances to conserve resources. Refine routines for efficiency, with Pluto retrograde. Reassess assets to develop what you've acquired.

Aquarius(Jan.20-Feb.18):Prioritize positive cash flow. The next five months, with Pluto retrograde, are good for healing. Finish old business. Release worn-out baggage. Nurture yourself.

Pisces(Feb.19-March20):Plan and practice. Curtail speculation and risk. Reduce stress, relax and recharge, with Pluto retrograde. Enjoy a five-month retreat into private creativity and productivity.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter,@ LindaCBlack.