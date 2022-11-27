Your Daily Astrology

Sunday, Nov. 27

Today's Birthday:Love inspires and energizes you this year. Autumn rituals recharge and restore, before a physical work or health shift requires new practices this winter. Springtime romance, creativity and beauty blossom, before an introspective summer phase for personal planning. Grow, prioritize and develop your heart.

Aries (March 21-April 19):You're gaining influence at work. Up the ante and expand territory. You're building for future gain. Luck blesses your own initiative and determination.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20):Your journey or studies could take an unexpected deviation. Consider the big picture. Everything you're learning is growing your skillset. Observe and document discoveries.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20):Collaboration gets results. Share support to adapt with unforeseen financial conditions. Keep your agreements and deadlines. File documents and sign contracts. Invest for future gain.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22):You're stronger when working together. Coordinate who does what. Collaborate intuitively. You're building for the future. Your contribution matters.

Tend your garden with love.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22):Physical efforts get results. Practice for strength and endurance. Slow to avoid obstacles. You're growing stronger, step by step. Persistence pays long-term benefits.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22):Shared passions, interests and obsessions connect you with someone attractive. Discover romance where least expected. Follow your heart and luck goes along. Have fun together.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22):Savor domestic joys and family traditions. Make lovely connections. Beautify your spaces. Share delicious news and flavors. Cook up something wonderful together.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21):Words come easily. Capture stories and ideas. Find what you need nearby. Share and express your unique views.

Collaborate and network with talented friends.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21):Harvest what you've grown. An abundant haul rewards your efforts. Pull in what's ready. Carefully nurture seeds and shoots. Maintain positive cash flow.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19):Adapt with a personal surprise. Pamper yourself with small luxuries like hot water and relaxation. Discover your own hidden strength. Dress for success.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18):Relax and enjoy private moments of reflection. Decompress and unwind. Consider the past and future. Envision the next phase, and what you would love.

Pisces (Feb.19 - March 20):Today is an 8 : Share community support. A meeting with an expert reveals new options. Teamwork brings distant possibilities into reach. Connect and collaborate for common cause.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.