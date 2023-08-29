Today's Birthday (08/29/23)— Incredible discoveries abound this year. Build shared ventures with dedication and coordination. You're in the money this autumn; save some to support winter adventures around changes. Resolving financial complications next spring leads to a profitable summer surge in family income. Investigate possibilities and potential.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is an 8 — Coordinate your moves with a team effort. Share support by providing leadership or from behind. Together you can advance despite opposition. Patiently persist.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is a 7 — Take care of business despite delays or complications. A solution is closer than it appears. Clarify the desired result before pushing to fulfill it.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy the scenery. Don't push ahead until you're ready. Wait for better conditions to advance. Find a charming spot to research and learn.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is a 7 — Listen and learn. Don't keep pushing against a wall. If you want different results, try different words and actions. Share support around a challenge.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is an 8 — Stay in communication with your partner. You may not always agree. Stay cool when things get hot. Practice patience for extra points.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is a 7 — Warm up and stretch before diving into action. Brute force won't accomplish what you're after. Breathe deeply and patiently advance. Practice makes perfect.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is a 7 — Things may not go as planned, especially regarding romance, family and love. Relax and wait. Don't push something that's not ready to happen.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is a 6 — The extra effort you dedicate at home pays off in the long run. Make repairs and clean up. Give away excess stuff. Clarify spaces.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is an 8 — Connect the dots to solve a puzzle. There's more than one way to resolve a creative challenge. Look at things from another angle.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is an 8 — Patiently generate income despite complications. Impulsive moves could get expensive. Not everything goes as planned. Review budgets and accounts to maintain positive cash flow.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is a 9 — Nurture yourself with extra rest and care. Patiently face a personal challenge. Self-doubt or insecurities could interfere.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is a 6 — Process emotions and feelings with routines and rituals. Find solace and comfort by helping others. Share acts of kindness. Rest and recharge in peace.

