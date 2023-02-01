Your Daily Astrology

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Today’s Birthday: Your creativity and communications flower this year. Develop skills with disciplined practice. Make domestic upgrades this winter, before springtime muses inspire a creative surge. A professional shift redirects you over summer, leading to exciting autumn educational explorations. Write, record and share your discoveries.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Take advantage of favorable conditions for domestic improvements. Research before purchasing. Prioritize practicalities. Patiently resolve misunderstandings. Align on plans to upgrade family comforts.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Determine what you want to say before blurting out something you might regret. Take time to absorb recent news. You can learn what’s needed.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Complications could frustrate your money making endeavors. Stick to your budget. Don’t rush off in the wrong direction. More income is possible. Patiently persist.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Despite challenges, hunt for hidden opportunities and find them. Good news affects you personally. Don’t issue statements until you’re ready to launch. Nurture yourself.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Rest and recuperate for a while. Wait for developments. Make time for private contemplation. Revise plans and preparations for new circumstances. Dream big.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Contribute to a common cause. Listen with empathy. Respond as needed. Teamwork and collaboration require diplomacy, tact and sensitivity. Lend a helping hand.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Work takes priority. Take care of business despite delays, breakdowns or confusion. Patiently clarify, assess and repair as needed. Discover unexpected or unorthodox solutions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): An exploration could take a twist. Study and research the situation. Monitor conditions carefully before setting off. Things may not be as they seem.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Avoid distractions. Study ways to make money. Remain cautious. Assess shared financial budgets. Discover hidden solutions where least expected. Maintain patience and humor.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Listen to another’s views. Consider consequences before reacting blindly. Step aside to cool down, if necessary. Laughter heals. Collaboration delivers results.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Notice what your body is telling you. Emotions can get stuck, affecting physical functions. Nurture health with good food and rest. Nature recharges you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Patiently persist. Things may not go as planned with a romantic or creative collaboration. Misunderstandings spark without warning. Simplify to basics.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.