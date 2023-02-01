Your Daily Astrology

Wednesday, Feb. 1
Today’s Birthday: Your creativity and communications flower this year. Develop skills with disciplined practice. Make domestic upgrades this winter, before springtime muses inspire a creative surge. A professional shift redirects you over summer, leading to exciting autumn educational explorations. Write, record and share your discoveries.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Take advantage of favorable conditions for domestic improvements. Research before purchasing. Prioritize practicalities. Patiently resolve misunderstandings. Align on plans to upgrade family comforts.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Determine what you want to say before blurting out something you might regret. Take time to absorb recent news. You can learn what’s needed.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Complications could frustrate your money making endeavors. Stick to your budget. Don’t rush off in the wrong direction. More income is possible. Patiently persist.
People are also reading…
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Despite challenges, hunt for hidden opportunities and find them. Good news affects you personally. Don’t issue statements until you’re ready to launch. Nurture yourself.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Rest and recuperate for a while. Wait for developments. Make time for private contemplation. Revise plans and preparations for new circumstances. Dream big.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Contribute to a common cause. Listen with empathy. Respond as needed. Teamwork and collaboration require diplomacy, tact and sensitivity. Lend a helping hand.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Work takes priority. Take care of business despite delays, breakdowns or confusion. Patiently clarify, assess and repair as needed. Discover unexpected or unorthodox solutions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): An exploration could take a twist. Study and research the situation. Monitor conditions carefully before setting off. Things may not be as they seem.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Avoid distractions. Study ways to make money. Remain cautious. Assess shared financial budgets. Discover hidden solutions where least expected. Maintain patience and humor.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Listen to another’s views. Consider consequences before reacting blindly. Step aside to cool down, if necessary. Laughter heals. Collaboration delivers results.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Notice what your body is telling you. Emotions can get stuck, affecting physical functions. Nurture health with good food and rest. Nature recharges you.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Patiently persist. Things may not go as planned with a romantic or creative collaboration. Misunderstandings spark without warning. Simplify to basics.
Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.