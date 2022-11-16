Your Daily Astrology

Wednesday,Nov.16

Today's Birthday: Gain priceless health, strength and skills this year. Consistent care nurtures the home that nurtures you. You're a shining star this autumn,motivating redirection with a partnership this winter. Exceed physical goals next spring, before summertime challenges require personal growth. Energize by activating your heart.

Aries(March21-April19): Slow for sharp corners or tricky sections. Physical action gets satisfying results. Stay focused. Hiddend angers could arise. Communication opens a fortunate door.

Taurus(April20-May20): Fun and romance figure among your objectives. A barrier blocks the way. Work with some one who sees your blind spot. Communication provides the missing link.

Gemini(May21-June20): Clean domestic messes to restore functionality. Communication is key. Avoid upsets and listen more than speaking. Find out what's underneath the pile. Stay cool.

Cancer(June21-July22): Revise and edit carefully or miss a silly mistake. Avoid gossip, jealousies or controversy. Clarify misunderstandings as soon as possible. Monitor the news.

Leo(July23-Aug.22):Don't offer to pay for everything. The coins trickling through your fingers add up to real money. Plug leaks. Modify unnecessary expenses. Develop profitable opportunities.

Virgo(Aug.23-Sept.22): Take extra care of yourself. Limitations or obstacles could frustrate a personal situation. Stick to practical objectives. Consider an outcome that you would love.

Libra(Sept.23-Oct.22): Settle into your private space to plan and strategize. Avoid travel, noise, chaos or controversy. Coordinate and organize upcoming logistics. Recharge. Process recent changes.

Scorpio(Oct.23-Nov.21): Compromise is required to resolve team issues. Everyone gives a little, and everyone gets something. Communication brings good luck today. Collaboration advances your shared cause.

Sagittarius(Nov.22-Dec. 21): Solve a professional challenge by connecting with experienced friends and allies. You're especially charming this month with Venus in your sign. Use your persuasive arts.

Capricorn(Dec.22-Jan.19): Explore your subject. Expect traffic and deviations if you go out. Follow one thread after another. Clues reveal the hidden story. Study the situation.

Aquarius(Jan.20-Feb. 18):Contribute to a joint venture. Old assumptions get challenged. Review budgets carefully to plug any leaks. Keep your side of the bargain. Make deadlines.

Pisces(Feb.19-March20): Together you can make magic. You might annoy each other, too. Remember the big picture and shared commitments, in hot headed moments. Communication illuminates the source.

Astrologer Nancy Black continues welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.