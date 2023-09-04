Today's Birthday (09/04/23)— Widen explorations this year. Steady support builds strong partnerships. Reap a bountiful autumn harvest, motivating new directions with winter travel and studies. Shift income sources for positive spring cash flow until shared accounts win a summer bounty. Grow and thrive through investigation, research and discovery.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is an 8 — Generate profitable plans. Over the next four months, with Taurus Jupiter retrograde, review and revise finances. Overindulgence, neglect and hypocrisy get revealed. Adapt and adjust.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is a 9 — Reexamine personal priorities, with Jupiter retrograde in your sign. Let go of old practices and habits that no longer serve. Practice for mastery.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is a 6 — Find a private place where you can think. You can get especially brilliant and creative behind closed doors, with Jupiter retrograde for four months.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is a 7 — Get nostalgic with friends. Enjoy photos and memories, with Jupiter retrograde. Strengthen bonds over the next four months. Share your appreciation, recognition and acknowledgment.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is a 7 — Revise career plans over the next four months, with Jupiter in retrograde. Study and prepare for tests and upcoming challenges. Reorient your professional path.Organize.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is a 7 — Reconsider your educational or travel plans. Refine schedules and itineraries over the next four months, with Jupiter retrograde. Make reservations and preparations. Imagine adventures.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is an 8 — Review and revise financial matters over four months, with Jupiter retrograde. Get your numbers in order. Find new ways to profit and save together.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is a 7 — Shift responsibilities. Over about four months, with Jupiter retrograde, adapt roles in a partnership. Revise your collaboration. Work together to grow what you love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is an 8 — During Jupiter's four-month retrograde, review and balance your work, health and fitness. Make plans and organize. Get your ducks in a row before making changes.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is a 7 — Reaffirm what you love during Jupiter's retrograde phase. Consider beauty, music and art. Release outdated ideas. Reinvent romance. Refine and redefine your passions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is an 8 — Jupiter's retrograde encourages enjoying your nest. Plan upcoming home improvements. Over the next four months, organize ideas and prepare budgets.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is an 8 — Begin a four-month creative review process. Jupiter's retrograde favors planning communications for greater impact. Study, research and edit. Publish or launch next season.

