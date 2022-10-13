Your Daily Astrology

Thursday, Oct.13.

Today's Birthday: This year sends luck through partnership. Practice your game regularly for passion, higher performance and fun. Creative breakthroughs spark this autumn, before winter research, exploration and investigation shifts direction. Springtime profits boost family fortunes, leading to summer messaging and story changes. Weave your hearts together.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Share the news. You can find the necessary resources. Imagine total success, without relying on fantasies. Make valuable connections. Discipline and experience make a difference.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Profit from another's mistake. Learn what not to do. Prioritize practical logistics. Discover extra benefits in conversation. Connect with experienced advisors. Lucrative opportunities spark.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Imagine personal possibilities. Your discipline is admirable. Ask for what you want. Play by the rules and win. The outcome is even better than expected.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Indulge your nostalgic curiosity. Recognize the value of the past. Complete projects and clear space to prepare for what's ahead. Craft elegantly simple plans.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Share information, solutions and resources through social networks. Collaboration can strengthen. Manage practical priorities. Provide aid and comfort. Pull together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Can you mix business and pleasure? Make valuable professional connections through social gatherings. Rely on a powerful team. Tap into passion with your work.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep your exploration unfolding in practical directions. Avoid expensive distractions. Consult an expert. Poll friends and relations. Review options and choose. Investigate possibilities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Creative planning resolves a practical issue. Contribute to grow shared account balances. Make inquiries, not purchases. Research for best value. Collaborate for shared gain.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Partnership flowers and grows stronger. You can find what you need for shared commitments. Consider another perspective. Coordinate for ease and efficiency..

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): All that practice is paying off. Your moves seem energized. Ignore distractions and pursue practical goals, one after another. Put your heart into your work.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Focus on who and what you love. Connect with beauty, art and nature. Relax with playful pursuits. Enjoy delicious music, fun and flavors.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Savor domestic comforts. Relax at home with family. Cook up something wonderful. Share news, insights and laughter. Discover profound wisdom from children and elders.

Astrologer Nancy Black continues welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.