Monday, March 13

Today's Birthday: Rake in a bundle this year. Dedication to regular self care energizes you for high performance. Winter challenges require patience and diplomacy, before a profitable spring time phase energizes. Educational explorations deviate around summer obstacles, unfolding into lucrative autumn collaborations. Conserve resources for later.

Aries (March21-April19): Investigate options and potential. Adapt research to shifting circumstances. Prepare your insights and share what you're learning. Avoid pitfalls. Strengthen basic elements to advance.

Taurus (April20-May 20): Collaborate with shared finances. Revise budgets around an obstacle. Haste makes waste; proceed with caution. Figure out what didn't work to avoid repeating it.

Gemini (May21-June20): Collaborate with your partner. Keep your promises to avoid an argument. Patiently work around barriers or limitations. Reinforce basic support structures. Discuss dreams and possibilities.

Cancer (June21-July22): Prioritize health, wellness and vitality. Stretch before working out. Set goals to raise your physical game. Work with a coach to get farther.

Leo (July23-Aug.22): Romance is in the air. Relax and enjoy familiar company. Have fun with hobbies, games and creative projects. Your positive attitude is contagious.

Virgo (Aug.23-Sept.22): Family comes first. Listen and support someone who could use it. Patiently forgive miscommunications. Make repairs and upgrades. Imagine and invent possibilities. Align on solutions.

Libra (Sept.23-Oct.22): Your creativity shines. Follow your muses where they lead. Share your wildest ideas and dreams. Apply talent and charm for a stirring cause.

Scorpio (Oct.23-Nov.21): Today is an 8 : A financial challenge is temporary. Find a lucrative market niche and fill it. An open mind sees solutions beyond problems. Patiently strengthen foundational structures.

Sagittarius (Nov.22-Dec. 21): Discover opportunities in unexpected places. Changes open new doors. Direct positive attention toward a passion project. Use your energy wisely. Your confidence is contagious.

Capricorn (Dec.22-Jan. 19): Enjoy peace and privacy. Consider where you've been and what's ahead. Schedule carefully to implement your vision. Take time for peaceful rituals. Rest and recharge.

Aquarius(Jan.20-Feb. 18): Support team efforts to surpass a barrier or limitation. Avoid gossip or rumors. Collaboration is key. Actions now have long-term benefits. Pull together.

Pisces (Feb.19-March 20): Address changes with a professional project. Creatively uncover solutions. Listen to your heart to stay on the right path. Stay connected with friends and community.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @Linda C Black.