Friday, May 19

Today’s Birthday: Shine your light this year. Faithful team collaboration can realize big dreams. Springtime privacy inspires productive planning and preparation. Shift directions with a partnership this summer, before a busy, high performance autumn phase. Make a personal change next winter. Let your passion sing out.

Aries ( March 21-April 19): Begin a lucrative New Moon phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity. Strengthen financial foundations for growth. Rake in and preserve a healthy harvest.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Pursue personal dreams. Expand talents, capacities and skills over two weeks, with the New Moon in your sign. Grow and develop. Shine your light.

Gemini ( May 21-June 20): Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in tonight’s New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a two- week creative, imaginative and organizational phase.

Cancer ( June 21-July 22): Connect for shared support for big results. This New Moon phase benefits team efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community participation. Have fun together.

Leo ( July 23-Aug. 22): This New Moon illuminates professional opportunities. Develop interesting projects over the next two weeks. Pursue exciting possibilities. Your career, status and influence rise.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Educational opportunities arise after tonight’s New Moon. The next two-week phase favors study, investigation and exploration. Consider new perspectives. Make connections, contributions and discoveries.

Libra ( Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative two-week phase dawns with tonight’s New Moon. Launch valuable initiatives with your partner.

Scorpio ( Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Collaboration comes naturally, especially over two weeks following tonight’s Taurus New Moon. You’re on the same wavelength. Take your partnership to the next level.

Sagittarius ( Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Energize your physical moves. The New Moon tonight initiates two weeks of growing work, health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice makes perfect.

Capricorn ( Dec. 22-Jan.19): Enjoy yourself. Stir up some romance. The New Moon begins a two-week family, fun and passion phase. Get creative. It’s all for love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Realize domestic visions with upgrades over a two-week New Moon phase. Get creative. Improve the beauty and functionality of your home. Nurture family.

Pisces ( Feb. 19-March 20): Profit through communications for two weeks. Possibilities spark in conversation over this New Moon phase. Creative projects flower. Express, share and connect. Write your story.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @ LindaCBlack.