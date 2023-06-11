Today's Birthday (06/11/23). Invent and create this year. Build professional accomplishments with reliable participation. Slow the summer pace around physical obstacles, before your heart's autumn enchantment. Privately nurture creative plans this winter. Resolve a romantic curve next spring, before fun social connection. Imagine, plot and prepare.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is a 7 — Plan and coordinate.Communication comes easier for Aries, with Mercury entering Gemini for a three-week creative phase. Share your message far and wide.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is an 8 — The next several weeks favor making money through communication, with Mercury in Gemini. You're especially brilliant and productive. Share, network and connect.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is a 9 — You have an advantage over about three weeks, with Mercury in your sign. You're especially brilliant, charming and persuasive. Share personal passions. Discuss possibilities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is a 7 — Notice symbolism in your dreams. Enjoy quiet contemplation and organization over three weeks, with Mercury in Gemini. Listen to your angels and ancestors.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is an 8 — Collaborate for common gain. Teamwork gains momentum with open communication now that Mercury is in Gemini. Develop and implement winning strategies with friends.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is an 8 — Communication advances your career. Your professional influence grows through networking and socializing. Make valuable connections over three weeks, with Mercury in Gemini. Collaborate.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is an 8 — Breathe deeply. Nature recharges you. So does exercise. Expand frontiers over three weeks, with Mercury in Gemini. Explore, research and study. Investigate possibilities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is a 9 — Discuss common passions. Grow shared finances, with Mercury in Gemini. You and your partner are on the same page. Buy, sell and trade.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is a 7 — Nurture family. Listen and learn, especially with your partner. Deepen collaboration in conversation, with Gemini Mercury for three weeks. Discuss priorities. Share support.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is an 8 — Research, write and share solutions for work, health and fitness, with Mercury in Gemini for three weeks. Talk about ways to grow stronger.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is an 8 — Shake your money maker. It's easier to express your love and creativity, with Mercury in Gemini. Romance and fun spark in conversation. Make beautiful music.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is a 7 — Determine what you really want. Discuss potential domestic improvements with family over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Gemini. Invent home renovation possibilities.

