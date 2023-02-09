Thursday, Feb.9

Today's Birthday :Communication unlocks doors this year. Strengthen self-discipline to grow and develop your options. Discovering new domestic solutions this winter leads to a creative, brilliant springtime surge. Summer career changes present opportunities for exciting and educational autumn adventures. Express creative ideas, share stories and connect.

Aries(March21-April19): Accept an offer of assistance. Your partner's view is important. Find solutions in conversation. Develop shared commitments for lasting benefits. Strengthen bonds with common cause.

Taurus(April20-May20): Balance work with rest to avoid burnout. Solve a breakdown. Catch as much sleep as you can. A busy phase has you hopping. Take frequent breaks.

Gemini(May21-June20): Provide support for someone you love. Listen in solidarity. Bear witness. Provide tea and comfort, play games or share silent companionship. Walk together.

Cancer(June21-July22): Enjoy the comforts of home. Clean house and clear space. Fix any breakdowns. Cook up something delicious with your household. Choose the simplest option.

Leo(July23-Aug.22):Monitor conditions and share. Bad news travels fast. Someone blurts out the truth. Speak your mind. Frank discussion reveals unconsidered options, connections and solutions.

Virgo(Aug.23-Sept.22): Simplify to adapt around a shortfall or unexpected expense. Monitor accounts to maintain positive balances. Nurture your garden for future growth. You've got this.

Libra(Sept.23-Oct.22): Pamper yourself. Relax with hot water and bubbles. A personal challenge can feel draining. Indulge your own interests and curiosities. Peaceful moments are restorative.

Scorpio(Oct.23-Nov.21): Balance emotion with reason. You could feel especially sensitive. Take quiet time to process recent events. Savor routines and rituals. Write or record your thoughts.

Sagittarius(Nov.22-Dec. 21): Share support with a community or team challenge. Build a bucket brigade to bail someone out. When many contribute a little, resources abound.

Capricorn(Dec.22-Jan.19): Proceed with caution at work. Adapt around a complication. Get support when needed. Collaborate with talented friends. Get expert advice. Patiently implement solutions.

Aquarius(Jan.20-Feb. 18):Take a refreshing pause in your educational journey, if you can. Traffic, delays or breakdowns could disrupt travels. Consider online classes or meetings.

Pisces(Feb.19-March20): Collaborate to address extra shared expenses. Pull together to overcome a temporary financial challenge. Avoid arguments. Patience and determination can save time and money.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.