Your Daily Astrology

Sunday,Jan.1 Today's Birthday: Fill your home with love this year. Disciplined, consistent efforts pay in silver and gold. Redirect a creative or romantic project this winter, before springtime domestic renovations flower. Social changes mark your summer, leading to professional breakthroughs next autumn. Domestic joys are your true reward.

Aries (March21-April19): Put love into your work for rising demand. A professional dream lies with in reach. Ask for what you want and get it. Secrets get revealed.

Taurus (April20-May20): Expand your horizons. Adventure calls and dreamy scenery awaits. Plot your course and sally forth. Identify risk factors to avoid. Stick to reliable routes.

Gemini (May21-June20): Things could get lucrative if you play your cards right. Disciplined efforts get satisfying results. Collaborate for common gain. Contribute to grow shared accounts.

Cancer (June21-July22): You and your partner are on the same wave length. Advance a common dream with gusto. Everything is lining up. Share solutions, resources and encouragement.

Leo (July23-Aug.22): Maintain healthy routines to realize a physical goal or dream. Disciplined action earns satisfying rewards. Persistence pays off. Practice each step. Build and grow.

Virgo (Aug.23-Sept.22): Love is the game and the prize. Make an amazing discovery. A lucky break is worth developing. Creative sparks ignite. Create new possibilities together.

Libra (Sept.23-Oct.22): Come up with a brilliant yet unusual solution for a domestic challenge. Align words and actions in your household for beautiful results. Clean and renovate. Scorpio(Oct.23-Nov.21): Listen to hear which way the wind is blowing. Connect and network to find out more. Share data, information and resources. Good news travels fast.

Sagittarius (Nov.22-Dec. 21): Take charge to generate the financial results you want. Follow a hunch. Tap into a lucrative opportunity. Do the numbers. Put profitable deals together.

Capricorn (Dec.22-Jan.19): Keep checking tasks off your list. The more you complete, the lighter you feel. Confidence rises with every promise kept. Take the high road.

Aquarius (Jan.20-Feb.18): Relax and rinse away worries with hot water and fragrant soap. Savor private rituals and routines. Figure out what you want next. Make plans.

Pisces (Feb.19-March20): Changes at the top could benefit your team. Discover hidden opportunities. Investigate potential and options. Gently persuade others to build momentum. Listen to intuition. Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.