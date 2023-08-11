Today's Birthday (08/11/23)— Your professional status flowers this year. Grow savings steadily with regular collaborative contributions. Autumn creative victories inspire reconsideration of a wintertime professional choice. Monitor the news to adjust with changing spring conditions for an exciting summer dive into a fascinating subject. You're a rising star.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is a 7 — Nurture yourself and family at home. Try new flavors. Reinforce basic household infrastructures. Clean messes as you go. One's trash is another's treasure.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is a 9 — You're especially creative. Reinforce basic structural elements. Interweave facts with poetry and symbolism. Put the puzzle pieces together. Monitor the news to adapt.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is a 9 — Research for best quality and value before purchasing. Strategize to increase savings. Listen carefully for lucrative opportunities. Don't fund a fantasy. Prioritize practical expenses.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is a 9 — You're making a good impression. Discover exciting opportunities in unexpected places. Avoid ephemera fantasies and prioritize practicalities. Maintain momentum and focus. Savor satisfying results.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is a 7 — The difference between a dream and current realities may be wide. Soothe sensitive nerves with peaceful privacy. Don't make expensive promises. Take it easy.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is an 8 — Support team efforts without engaging in gossip or controversy. Clear space for present and future plans. Illusions fade. Take action for concrete results.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is an 8 — Keep taking care of business. Abandon preconceptions or assumptions. Keep your promises. Your work is getting attention. Uncover creative solutions. You're building lasting value.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is a 7 — Explore uncharted territory. Beware of illusions or mirages and stick to reliable routes and sources. Research, study and document findings. Discover hidden beauty.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is an 8 — Collaboration can get lucrative, if you can avoid arguments or distractions. Abandon preconceptions or expectations. Win a prize together and share the rewards.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is an 8 — Support each other to snag unexpected opportunities. Your partner's opinion is important. Avoid rumors, gossip or misinformation.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is a 9 — Slow to navigate the tricky sections. Prioritize your work and health. Choose practical options to advance. Take care of yourself with good food and rest.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is a 6 — Discuss possibilities with someone you love. Navigate distractions, illusions or blockages. Determine practical logistics. Abandon preconceptions. Get grounded in reality and creativity blossoms.

— Tribune Content Agency