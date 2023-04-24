Monday,April24 Today's Birthday: Grow in mind, body and spirit this year. Reliable social connections deepen shared support systems. Springtime planning and preparation wins big prizes. Navigating summer transitions in partnership energizes autumn fitness and health. Abandon limitations for new personal possibilities next winter. Private contemplation reveals valuable ideas.

Aries(March21-April19): Phone home. Connect with your base. Take advantage of

great conditions. Discuss and then make domestic improvements for dreamy results. It's all coming together.

Taurus(April20-May20): Communication opens new doors. Discuss possibilities and potential. Take advantage of unexpected conditions. Consider logistical puzzles. Emphasize basic structures and benefits. Make a persuasive case.

Gemini(May21-June20): Actions taken today can get especially lucrative. Buy, sell work for profitable gain.

Cancer(June21-July22): and trade. Market your wares and services. Align words and Nurture yourself. Luxuriate with simple pleasures. Relax with a good book. Try a new haircut or style. Dress for success and find it.

Leo(July23-Aug.22):Hide away from noise and chaos. >Avoid arguments or controversy and plan the steps to realize your bold vision. Determination and initiative earn rewarding results.

Virgo(Aug.23-Sept.22): Together, you're a powerful force. Align efforts for a com mon cause. Reinforce basic structures. Coordinate different roles and responsibilities. Collaboration and teamwork lead to victory.

Libra(Sept.23-Oct.22): Take your project to the next level. Professional opportunities arise in conversation. Maintain momentum and keep the balls in play. Someone important is paying attention.

Scorpio(Oct.23-Nov.21): Expand your territory. Push boundaries and limitations. Disciplined efforts can go the distance. Stay on the practical road. Share discoveries.

Sagittarius(Nov.22-Dec. 21):Coordinate to get every thing done. Prioritize financial management to maintain momentum. Don't lose what you've got to get more. Choose strategically. Focus on growing accounts.

Capricorn(Dec.22-Jan.19): Compromise to find a happy medium. Discuss, don't argue. Align on the actions to take, and you can get farther than expected. Work together.

Aquarius(Jan.20-Feb.18): Exercise energizes you. Score extra points by connecting with nature. Get your heart pumping and you can accomplish more than you thought. Build strong foundations.

Pisces(Feb.19-March 20):Capture creative ideas onto paper, film and files. Disciplined efforts produce satisfying results. Refine messaging with family and friends Discuss love, romance, passion and beauty.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.