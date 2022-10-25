Your Daily Astrology

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Today's Birthday: Fortune follows health this year. Steady domestic care and love generate wonderful improvements. Autumn profits pour in, allowing support with extra winter family expenses. Springtime ripens into collaborative victory, developing solutions for summer income delays. Practice your moves for growing energy, fun and ease.

Aries (March21-April19): Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative six-month Eclipse phase dawns with tonight's Scorpio New Moon. Launch valuable initiatives in partnership.

Taurus (April20-May20): Make a delightful connection. Collaboration flowers and deepens over the next six months. Together, you're greater. Kindle some special New Moon magic. Share and grow.

Gemini (May21-June20): Energize your physical moves. The New Moon/Eclipse tonight initiates six months of growing health and strength. Infuse heart into your actions. Practice makes perfect.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Enjoy yourself. Stir up some romance. This Scorpio Eclipse begins a six-month family, fun and passion phase. Get creative. It's all for love.

Leo (July23-Aug.22): Realize domestic dreams and visions over the next six-month Eclipse phase. Get creative. Improve the beauty and functionality of your home. Nurture family.

Virgo (Aug.23-Sept.22): Profit through communications over six months. Possibilities spark in conversation during this Eclipse phase. Creative projects flower. Express, share and connect. Write your story.

Libra (Sept.23-Oct.22): Begin a lucrative New Moon phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity. Strengthen financial foundations for growth. Rake in and preserve a healthy harvest.

Scorpio (Oct.23-Nov.21): Pursue personal dreams. Expand talents, capacities and skills over six months, with the Eclipse in your sign. Grow and develop. Shine your light.

Sagittarius (Nov.22-Dec. 21): Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in the dark of tonight's Scorpio Eclipse. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a two-week creative, imaginative and organizational phase.

Capricorn (Dec.22-Jan.19): Connect for shared support, fun and appreciation. This six month Eclipse phase benefits team efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community participation. Get social.

Aquarius (Jan.20-Feb. 18): This Scorpio Eclipse illuminates professional opportunities. Develop interesting projects over the next six months. Pursue exciting possibilities. Your career, status and influence rise.

Pisces (Feb.19-March20): Educational opportunities arise after tonight's Eclipse. The next six-month phase favors study, investigation and exploration. Consider new perspectives. Make connections, contributions and bold discoveries.

Astrologer Nancy Black continues welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.